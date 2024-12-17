Ace Retail Holdings Selects Mi9 Retail as its Enterprise Retail Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a comprehensive selection process, Ace Retail Holdings ("ARH") has selected Mi9 Retail ("Mi9") as its Enterprise Retail Partner for Merchandising and Point of Sale. This builds on years of an existing relationship in which Mi9 has been a trusted partner to ARH and its Westlake Ace chain. Mi9 is a leading provider of software solutions spanning merchandising, store operations, customer engagement, e-commerce, and business analytics for the Retail industry.

"The selection process was a huge investment of time and effort to ensure that our solution was a great fit for the current and future needs of ARH as they continue to grow and drive greater client service. Through the process, we have become much closer with the team at ARH and are now excited to extend our journey with them and their focus on being the best Hardware stores in their markets." said Mike Byrne, CEO of Mi9. "Our entire team takes great pride in the commencement of this significant next chapter in our relationship with ARH as they work towards their ambitious business and client experience goals."

Joe Jefferies, President and CEO of Ace Retail Holdings said, "Our team conducted an exhaustive review of the top vendors in the space, and it was an intensive effort. We spent months reviewing the alternatives and kept coming back to Mi9 as the best fit of our needs now and for the coming period.

About ACE Retail Holdings:

Ace Retail Holdings is a division of Ace Hardware Corporation . Ace Retail Holdings currently owns and operates more than 250 Ace hardware stores nationwide under the Buikema's Ace, Dennis Company Ace, Great Lakes Ace , Westlake Ace, and Outer Banks Ace brands.

About Mi9 Retail:

Mi9 is a leading provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 solutions enable better revenue and margin performance for their customers while focusing on great customer engagement and value with a satisfied, loyal workforce. For more information on Mi9, please visit www.mi9retail.com.

