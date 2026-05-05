ACE Venture Completes 51% Acquisition of Vireo Health New York, Uniting Corporate Infrastructure With Cultural Vision and Launching Boukét as New York's Premier Cannabis Lifestyle Brand

MWBE-Certified Holding Company Establishes House-of-Brands Ecosystem;

Celebrity Partnerships With Rohan Marley, Kareem "Biggs" Burke, and Gee Roberson Anchor Growing Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Venture, LLC, a New York-based MWBE-certified cannabis holding company, today announced the completion of its 51% acquisition of Vireo Health of New York, and with it, the launch a New York-founded cannabis company where business infrastructure, cultural credibility, and community ownership occupy the same space at the highest level.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Gee Roberson, Steven Acevedo, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Rohan Marley

"When I set out to find a partner, I was intentional - I needed alignment not just in business, but in values. That meant partnering with a company that stood on the right side of New York's equity program from the beginning. Our ownership and leadership include justice-involved members, and today, one of us has a seat at the table helping shape culture and commerce in this industry. This partnership with John Mazarakis and the Vireo team is built on that foundation, shared values, mutual trust, and a commitment to building something durable and meaningful for New York." Said Steven Acevedo, Founder and CEO of ACE Venture.

With the acquisition, ACE Venture formally launches its house-of-brands: a thriving ecosystem built not just for partners, but for brands that want to belong somewhere. A place where ambitious companies find the operational scale, tools, and support to realize their full potential, backed by the credibility of an MWBE-certified holding company and the infrastructure of Vireo Health New York's established medical cannabis license and strong operational foundation.

"Industries evolve, but every so often, worlds collide and everything changes. ACE Venture is that moment for cannabis. For the first time, the corporate world, the cannabis industry, and culture are coming together under one roof. We're building a platform grounded in responsibility, innovation, and representation, where scale meets soul, and where brands rooted in community and creativity finally have a home to grow, thrive, and belong. I'm deeply grateful to John Mazarakis and the Vireo Health team for building the foundation that makes this next chapter possible. This milestone stands on the shoulders of those who fought to ensure equity is more than a talking point in New York's cannabis industry. I want to thank Governor Hochul and New York State leadership for their commitment to keeping social equity at the center, and for shaping a framework that made this moment possible." Said Steven Acevedo, Founder and CEO, ACE Venture

INTRODUCING BOUKÉT: NEW YORK'S FLAGSHIP CANNABIS LIFESTYLE BRAND

Alongside the acquisition, ACE Venture announces the consumer launch of Boukét, its flagship cannabis lifestyle brand. New York born and raised, Boukét carries its name from a storied legacy, the jazz-soaked underground of Harlem during Prohibition, when "bouquet" was a codeword for cannabis. The brand is built around a singular philosophy: give yourself your flowers.

Rather than positioning cannabis as escapism, Boukét spotlights it as an experience that complements intentional living, honoring authenticity, personal rituals, and the communities that inspire them. It is luxury with roots. Commerce with conscience.

Boukét products - Signature Premium Indoor Strains, Pre-Rolls and Limited "Frequency" Drops are now available at select dispensaries across New York State. A broader expansion across retail, experiential, and digital channels is planned for later in 2026. For more information, visit www.bouketflower.com.

A PORTFOLIO BUILT ON CULTURE: THE ACE VENTURE BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

Anchoring the house-of-brands at launch are three partnerships with figures whose careers are deeply woven into New York's creative fabric. Rohan Marley and Kareem "Biggs" Burke launch their respective brands exclusively within the ACE Venture platform, while Gee Roberson joins as Cultural Creative Partner, bringing a legacy forged at the intersection of music, fashion, and lifestyle to define the creative vision and cultural voice of Boukét.

Kareem "Biggs" Burke — RËDO96

"RËDO96 is about creating a classic product, the same way Reasonable Doubt was built with intention, patience, and no shortcuts. That same approach comes from building Roc-A-Fella Records and understanding what it takes to create something timeless. We also respect the legacy cannabis sellers who sacrificed for something that should have never been illegal. We're here because of that history." Said Kareem "Biggs" Burke

Rohan Marley — Lion Order

A legacy-driven lifestyle brand rooted in culture, wellness, and community. Lion Order Has launched on April 20, 2026.

"Lion Order steps into New York with respect for the culture, for the streets, and for the legacy of those who came before. We're here to build with intention, to bring quality, and to stand for something deeper than commerce." Said Rohan Marley.

ACE Venture has assembled a leadership team that spans finance, law, design, entertainment, and experiential development, because the most enduring brands are built by the most intentional people. From Roy and Maia Nachum, the visionary minds behind Mercer Labs, shaping the physical experience of ACE dispensaries, to Craft Cartel founders Kenji Fujishima and Arthur Isagholian, whose combined legacy spans the origins of OG Kush to 25 years of cultivation infrastructure, every partner in this ecosystem was chosen with purpose. The result is less a cannabis company than a lifestyle platform, built by people who have already changed their industries once.

ACE Venture is redefining what cannabis ownership looks like in New York and in America. This is not just a business transaction. It is proof that culture, community, and commerce can occupy the same space at the highest level. New York has always been where movements begin, and ACE Venture is the next one, a company built on the belief that the most powerful businesses are the ones that know where they come from. The foundation is set. The brands are ready. The future of cannabis is being built here, and it belongs to everyone.

ABOUT ACE VENTURE

ACE Venture, LLC is a New York-based, MWBE-certified holding company founded by Steven Acevedo, built to acquire, incubate, and scale brands at the intersection of culture, community, and commerce. The company's portfolio includes Boukét, the first minority-owned cannabis brand in New York State to receive MWBE certification, as well as emerging Venture across hospitality, wellness, and experiential entertainment. ACE Venture' mission is to expand ownership and access for underrepresented founders within regulated and creative markets. For more information, visit www.aceventurellc.com.

ABOUT VIREO HEALTH OF NEW YORK

Founded in 2014, Vireo Health of New York is a pioneer in the state's medical cannabis industry, built on a mission to serve patients, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which it operates. Under its integration with ACE Venture, Vireo New York's operational infrastructure and medical license form the foundation of a next-generation cannabis enterprise. For more information, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

ABOUT BOUKÉT

Boukét is a New York-born cannabis lifestyle brand, blending luxury, culture, and consciousness. Operating under ACE Venture LLC, the brand is part of New York's first minority-owned cannabis portfolio to receive MWBE certification — a living expression of the belief that the most powerful brands know where they come from. Boukét is currently available at select New York dispensaries, with a broader expansion across retail, experiential, and digital channels planned for later in 2026. For more information, visit www.bouketflower.com.

SOURCE Boukét