Ace Virtual Shooting Unveils Licensed Staccato HD P4 Handset - Demo It At SHOT Show 2025

Showcased at Staccato's booth at SHOT Show, the new Staccato HD P4 Handset enhances Ace Virtual Shooting's simulator with a precise replica of the latest law enforcement and carry focused handgun

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Virtual Shooting , the leading virtual reality handgun shooting simulator and Staccato, collaboratively unveil the all-new Staccato HD P4 Handset for the Ace Virtual Shooting platform. Developed under license with Staccato, this exciting new handset debuts alongside the just-unveiled Staccato HD P4 handgun. Demonstrable in Staccato's booth at SHOT Show 2025 (Booth: 12211 ), the new HD P4 Ace Handset is meticulously crafted to serve the needs of law enforcement and everyday carry consumers.

By using the Staccato HD P4 Handset, Ace members can safely and conveniently replicate the experience of this cutting-edge firearm from the comfort of home. The Ace Virtual Shooting platform combines a virtual reality app with a realistic handset to deliver limitless dry-fire training in a fun and compelling package. Compatible with Meta Quest 2 and 3/3S VR headsets, Ace enables users to shoot 100+ stages, compete live, customize their virtual guns, and receive real-time analytics on accuracy, speed, and precision across various shooting scenarios.

"Introducing the Staccato HD P4 Handset reflects our dedication to unlocking incredible shooting experiences for our members," said Conor Donahue, CEO of Ace Virtual Shooting. "We share Staccato's commitment to service and passion for excellence. This collaboration furthers our aim to be the premier virtual shooting simulator for enthusiasts worldwide."

The Staccato HD P4 Handset is engineered to replicate key features of the real firearm, including:

Authentic Trigger Feel: Delivers a roughly 4-4.5 pound trigger pull weight with tactile and audible break and reset, simulating the actual feel of the Staccato HD P4.

Delivers a roughly 4-4.5 pound trigger pull weight with tactile and audible break and reset, simulating the actual feel of the Staccato HD P4. Functional Mag Release Button: Allows users to practice reloading mechanics and build muscle memory during various scenarios.

Allows users to practice reloading mechanics and build muscle memory during various scenarios. Precise Ergonomics: Emulates the ambidextrous controls and forward-mounted iron sights of the Staccato HD P4, providing a realistic grip feel.

Emulates the ambidextrous controls and forward-mounted iron sights of the Staccato HD P4, providing a realistic grip feel. Realistic Size and Weight: Weights approximately 2 pounds with a Meta Quest controller installed on the handset, replicating the weight balance of the actual firearm.

Weights approximately 2 pounds with a controller installed on the handset, replicating the weight balance of the actual firearm. Toolless Installation: Features a spring-loaded rear hook point for quick installation and removal of Meta Quest controllers.

Proudly made in Texas, the Ace Virtual Shooting Staccato HD P4 Handset is constructed with durability in mind, using high-quality materials to provide a realistic user experience and ensure long-term reliability.

The Ace Virtual Shooting Staccato HD P4 Handset is available immediately, starting at $199. Paired with an Ace Club Membership, it can be used on all shooting stages available on the Ace Platform. For more information about the Staccato HD P4 Handset or Ace Virtual Shooting, please visit www.acexr.com .

About Ace Virtual Shooting

Ace Virtual Shooting offers skill-building, fun, and competition to enthusiasts around the globe. Combining a virtual reality app with over a hundred shooting stages and a realistic physical handset, it makes dry-fire training convenient and enjoyable. Ace Virtual Shooting unlocks the thrill of shooting for people of all ability levels from the comfort of their homes. To learn more about Ace Virtual Shooting, explore its virtual shooting offerings, or to join the Ace Community, visit www.acexr.com .

