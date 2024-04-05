Ace Vision Group Names Ken Araki to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Araki's extensive experience in management, strategy and leadership strengthens Ace Vision Group's commercial expertise.

BOSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Vision Group, Inc., an emerging medical device company at the forefront of pioneering rejuvenation therapy for the aging eye, today announced that it has named Ken Araki to its board of directors.

Mr. Araki brings executive management experience and strategic leadership skills to support and drive commercial planning for the VisioLite® laser. The laser restores the eye's natural dynamic range of focus through Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM), allowing patients to see clearly at all distances with the eye's natural functionality. The VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System & LSM are not yet FDA approved or available in the United States. It is currently in clinical trials only in select areas outside of the United States.

"As we prepare for commercialization of this ground-breaking ophthalmic laser therapeutic for the age-related vision loss that comes with presbyopia, Ken is an important addition to our team," said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, CEO of Ace Vision Group. "He brings an ideal combination of industry knowledge and financial savvy, as well as management and strategy expertise, that will help guide us forward."

Mr. Araki has led global business development at Santen, a pharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmology, since 2018. He oversees critical business functions, including mergers and acquisitions, product licensing, discovery research collaboration, local commercial-stage transaction, and corporate venture capital investment.

He previously spent 12 years at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he successfully executed over 30 significant transactions including transformational mergers and acquisitions, joint venture creation, pipeline finance, new company spin-offs and the creation of academic-private research consortiums.

"I look forward to working with Ace Vision Group to offer new and innovative solutions for presbyopia," said Araki. "Laser Scleral Microporation treats the etiology of the condition rather than the symptoms, carrying the potential to improve vision and quality of life for individuals worldwide."

About Ace Vision Group

Established in 2006, Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and restore the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is the only therapeutic eye laser treatment that restores visual function naturally without involving vision correction, artificial implants, or devices. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment and delay of onset of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com.

