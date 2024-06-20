Ace Vision Group Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Frank Chen as Chief Operating Officer

An industry veteran and former Ace Vision Group Board of Director, Frank Chen brings business operations, regulatory strategy and investment expertise to support the Company's next phase of growth and innovation.

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Vision Group, Inc., an emerging medical device company at the forefront of pioneering a laser microporation therapy for the aging eye, today announced the appointment of Frank Chen as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Chen brings extensive management to enhance operational efficiencies and drive business growth at Ace Vision Group (AVG).

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Mr. Chen has held key leadership roles in established companies and startups, consistently driving growth and operational excellence. Before being named COO, Mr. Chen was President of Santen Ventures, Inc., responsible for operations, business development, and investments in best-in-class biotech startups.

Mr. Chen has invested in a variety of companies and achieved multiple exits. Having served on the AVG Board of Directors, he has now returned to help guide AVG as it establishes its treatment of age-related vision loss.

"We are excited to welcome back a talented, trusted leader who embodies a combination of strengths that is ideal to move us forward," said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, CEO of Ace Vision Group. "Frank's strategic vision and operational expertise will be instrumental in guiding Ace Vision Group through its next phase of stages of innovation, clinical research and commercialization."

Mr. Chen began his career in clinical care, where the transformative impact of new therapies on patient lives inspired a determination to spend his career supporting innovation. He spent nearly a decade as a senior scientist in medical device development at Johnson & Johnson, where he added expertise in leadership by honing his skills in the Lean Six Sigma management process.

He then transitioned to business consulting, assisting top pharmaceutical companies with technology transformation, digital marketing, and commercial readiness. At Ace Vision Group, he will oversee daily operations, ensuring the Company's strategic initiatives are effectively implemented across all departments. He will work closely with the entire executive team as the Company prepares to bring its novel touchless eye laser therapy to patients with age-related vision loss.

"As a board member, I saw the life-changing impact of Laser Scleral Microporation Therapy," said Mr. Chen. "I'm thrilled to rejoin Ace Vision Group as an officer of the company to help advance the Company's core technology."

About Ace Vision Group

Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and address the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is a therapeutic eye laser treatment that aims to restore visual function naturally without sacrificing distance vision. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com.

Media Contacts

Niko Perrin

[email protected]

Ashley Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Ace Vision