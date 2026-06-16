AceableAgent and Tom Ferry Help New Real Estate Agents Build What Comes Next

AceableAgent partners with Tom Ferry to launch Fast Track, a new course designed to help aspiring agents move from licensing to building real estate businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AceableAgent, the leading digital education platform for real estate agents, has partnered with Tom Ferry, the number one real estate coach in the industry, to release Fast Track: a new career-launch course designed to support new and early-stage agents as they transition from licensure into the workforce.

AceableAgent is known for its award-winning, state-approved real estate education courses serving hundreds of thousands of agents across the U.S. While the company focuses on helping students obtain their real estate licenses, the new partnership addresses what comes next – building a sustainable and successful career in real estate. Ferry brings decades of coaching experience to the collaboration. As founder and CEO of Tom Ferry Coaching, he leads one of the largest real estate coaching, training, and technology organizations globally.

"Partnering with Tom Ferry allows us to bring world-class coaching directly into the AceableAgent experience," said Blake Garrett, Founder and CEO of Aceable. "At a time when more people are exploring real estate as a career, Fast Track helps bridge the gap between getting licensed and building a real business as a practicing agent. We believe in practical, modern learning that focuses on outcomes, not just completing coursework. Our goal is to help students take control of their careers and build something that reflects the effort they put in."

Market dynamics are creating both pressure and opportunity for new agents. Active inventory recently rose to 1.3 million homes nationwide, up 1% from a year earlier. The data points to a modest shift toward more balanced conditions for buyers. Steady unemployment levels are also contributing to growing interest in real estate as a career path, particularly among individuals seeking greater control over their income potential and professional flexibility.

"Fast Track was built for new and early-stage agents who are just getting started and need real direction," said Tom Ferry, founder and CEO of Tom Ferry Coaching. "It's not just about learning concepts. It's about helping agents actually take action. This training provides a clear path on the most important areas of focus for new agents, so you can start building your business right away instead of trying to figure it out alone."

Fast Track includes more than four hours of training across 25 real estate coach-led videos and 11 chapters covering core fundamentals such as mindset, goal-setting, lead generation, listings, buyer consultations, and objection handling, along with execution tools including a business plan builder, performance tracker, and downloadable scripts, checklists, and action guides for immediate real-world application. To learn more, please visit: https://www.aceableagent.com/real-estate-training/career-fast-track/.

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com.

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SOURCE Aceable