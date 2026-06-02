Aceable Introduces Ace Mode, a Personalized Study System Built for Licensing Exam Prep

Powered by a proprietary algorithm and machine learning, Ace Mode™ smart practice now comes included with most Aceable Driver's Education courses, and is rolling out as an optional feature across Real Estate and Insurance Pre-Licensing courses throughout 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a 16-year-old preparing for a permit test or a 35-year-old career changer studying for a real estate license, exam prep looks remarkably the same as it did 20 years ago: reread everything, take some practice tests, hope you're ready, and walk into test day wondering if it was enough.

That's why Aceable, the leading digital education platform for driver's education and professional licensing, now includes Ace Mode™ as an optional feature in most driver's ed and professional courses. Powered by a proprietary algorithm and machine learning, Ace Mode shows students exactly where they're struggling with the material, focuses their study time there, and helps them know when they're actually ready to pass their exam.

Recent Aceable research found 70% of Gen Z pursue a driver's license specifically to access job opportunities. And with 6.9 million job openings in the U.S., a growing number of adults are pursuing real estate and other professional licenses to take control of their careers. In both cases, failing an exam doesn't just mean a retake. It means delayed income and missed opportunity.

Bringing confidence and clarity to studying for an important exam.

Students preparing for licensing exams don't fail because they didn't study enough. They fail because they studied the wrong things, or spent hours reviewing material they already knew while ignoring weak spots they didn't know they had.

Ace Mode replaces this type of guesswork with structure:

Topic-based, personalized practice: Pinpoint the specific areas that need work, so students stop reviewing everything "just in case."

Pinpoint the specific areas that need work, so students stop reviewing everything "just in case." Mastery tracking: See exactly which topics are solid and which still need attention.

See exactly which topics are solid and which still need attention. Flashcards and glossary tools: Quickly review key definitions and concepts between sessions.

Quickly review key definitions and concepts between sessions. Full-length mock exam: A timed practice test that simulates real exam conditions, so test day feels familiar, not intimidating.

"As a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), high-stakes exams are personal for me. I know the feeling of walking in unsure whether you studied the right things," said Blake Garrett, Founder and CEO of Aceable. "Ace Mode answers that question for students. It shows them where they're still weak and sends their practice straight back to those gaps, so confidence on test day is earned, not guessed."

Insanely fun courses, now with the strongest course practice and state exam prep built in.

Ace Mode isn't a standalone app or a generic question bank. It's built directly into Aceable's accredited courses, which students already love for being some of the most engaging in the category. Ace Mode tracks how each student performs on practice questions, pop quizzes, and chapter assessments throughout their standard course, scores each topic area, and then surfaces the items that need more attention, so studying gets sharper the more a student uses it.

"Every student walks in with different strengths and different gaps, but most courses treat them all the same. That's the problem we're solving with Ace Mode," said Bill Mulford-Carper, Vice President of Product at Aceable. "We're proud of our first-time pass rates, and this is how we keep raising the bar — by meeting every student where they are, so they walk into test day ready."

For more information, visit aceable.com/ace-mode.

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com.

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SOURCE Aceable