New Aceable Research Reveals How the Road to a Driver's License Varies Across America

2026 Driver's License Difficulty Index and Grading Driver's Ed survey show where earning a license takes the most work, and why many young drivers still don't feel fully prepared for the journey

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many young Americans, earning a driver's license is one of the first major milestones on the road to independence. But new research from Aceable, the leading digital education platform for driver's education and professional licensing, finds that the journey looks dramatically different depending on where you live, and many young drivers still feel unprepared for what lies ahead.

Today, Aceable released its 2026 Driver's License Difficulty Index, a comprehensive look at how licensing requirements, testing standards, and accessibility barriers vary across the U.S., alongside findings from its Grading Driver's Ed research brief exploring young drivers' experiences navigating the path to licensure.

Together, the findings paint a picture of a licensing process that varies significantly across the country, while revealing a common theme among new drivers: a desire for more clarity, confidence, and guidance throughout the process.

Maryland ranks as the state where earning a driver's license requires the most work, followed by Colorado, California and Nevada (tied), and Florida.

At the other end of the spectrum, Missouri ranks as the state with the fewest licensing hurdles, followed by Texas, New Mexico, Georgia, and Ohio. See full rankings here.

Top 5 Most Difficult States to Get Licensed



Maryland Colorado California (tie) Nevada (tie) Florida

Top 5 Easiest States to Get Licensed

Missouri Texas New Mexico Georgia Ohio

The index is based on a weighted analysis of 10 factors across three categories: process requirements (supervised driving hours, waiting periods, driver's education requirements, test attempt limits, and cost), testing standards (written test pass thresholds, third-party testing availability, and language access), and accessibility factors (DMV office density and vision or medical requirements).

The findings are reinforced by Aceable's new Grading Driver's Ed survey of more than 600 licensed drivers ages 18-24, which found that while licensing requirements vary widely by state, many young drivers across the country face the same uncertainty and preparedness gaps before ever getting behind the wheel. Key findings include:

For many young drivers, confidence is the biggest hurdle. The road test was overwhelmingly cited as the most anxiety-inducing part of the licensing process (61%), far ahead of the DMV visit or written exam. Nearly eight in 10 (79%) know someone who failed their first road test, and 65% said the experience felt more like a test of their confidence than of their driving ability.

The road test was overwhelmingly cited as the most anxiety-inducing part of the licensing process (61%), far ahead of the DMV visit or written exam. Nearly eight in 10 (79%) know someone who failed their first road test, and 65% said the experience felt more like a test of their confidence than of their driving ability. Young drivers are increasingly looking beyond driver's ed for guidance. When they had unanswered questions, two-thirds turned to outside resources, with YouTube (44%) ranking ahead of friends (39%) as a source of help. More than half (56%) have used social media to learn how to handle specific driving situations in real time, highlighting a growing demand for accessible, on-demand support as they prepare for life behind the wheel.

When they had unanswered questions, two-thirds turned to outside resources, with YouTube (44%) ranking ahead of friends (39%) as a source of help. More than half (56%) have used social media to learn how to handle specific driving situations in real time, highlighting a growing demand for accessible, on-demand support as they prepare for life behind the wheel. The data points to what young drivers need from driver's ed. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of drivers said they retained more information from interactive elements, like scenario videos, simulations, or animations, than from text or lecture-based content. Driving simulations (70%), real dashcam footage used as teaching material (56%), and animated visual breakdowns of driving scenarios (54%) ranked as the formats that helped drivers retain information the most. Drivers whose courses included interactive elements were also 68% more likely to say they felt fully prepared to drive independently once licensed.

"Getting a driver's license is a major milestone, but our research shows that many young drivers still feel like they're navigating the process without a clear roadmap," said Laura Adams, Senior Driving Analyst at Aceable. "While licensing requirements vary from state to state, the challenges we heard about were remarkably consistent. Young drivers want more transparency, more support, and more confidence that they're truly prepared before test day."

The findings underscore the need for more personalized support as students prepare for high-stakes exams. That's the idea behind Ace Mode™, Aceable's built-in study system that helps learners identify knowledge gaps, focus their practice where it matters most, and know when they're truly ready for test day. Ace Mode is a companion feature to Aceable's award-winning, state-approved online driver's education courses.

Explore Aceable's interactive Driver's License Difficulty Index and the research behind the rankings in the Grading Driver's Ed brief here. To learn more about how Ace Mode™ helps learners build confidence and prepare more effectively for test day, click here.

Methodology

Aceable's Driver's License Difficulty Index was built using a weighted analysis of licensing requirements pulled from individual state DMV websites and drivers' manuals in May 2026. The accompanying Grading Driver's Ed survey was conducted among 614 U.S. drivers ages 18-24 who completed a formal driver's education course within the past five years. The survey was fielded June 11-14, 2026, at a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of +/- 4%.

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Reese

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SOURCE Aceable