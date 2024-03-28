ACEC California Announces 2024-25 Scholarship Foundation Recipients

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of California announced today the recipients of its 2024-25 Scholarship Foundation scholarships. ACEC California's Scholarship Foundation awards annual scholarships to accomplished graduate or undergraduate college students working toward a degree in engineering or land surveying. Students also have the opportunity to receive additional scholarships from ACEC National. The ACEC Research Institute launched their online scholarship portal in 2023 that has over $1,000,000 in scholarship funds for Engineering and Land Surveying students attending schools in the US including scholarships funded by the ACEC State Member Organizations, like ACEC California and consulting firms.

"I applaud ACEC's investment in students to help strengthen California's infrastructure. These scholarships expand access to education and training that will open the doors for these talented students to rewarding careers in engineering and land surveying," said Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced). "California will thrive with these students as our future engineers and land surveyors. This scholarship will help make that happen."

In total, ACEC California awarded $70,500 in scholarship funds to thirteen students: five graduate students and eight undergraduate students. This year's scholarship recipients have demonstrated notable achievement in their respective areas of study and a strong interest in pressing policy issues facing California including, students who have their Professional Engineer (PE) license, Engineer in Training (EIT), or Land Surveyor in Training (LSIT), participate in clubs like Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor society, and have employment in California consulting engineering firms. These individuals have worked on projects that better our society by investigating the use of neurogenetic engineering to alter insect behavior as a potential alternative to chemical insecticides and on projects aimed at improving reliable access to clean water through water reuse strategies.

"The world needs more engineers and land surveyors, and ACEC California is proud to help support the bright and promising careers of these students," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "These are well paying careers and especially as California and our nation at large has increased funding for infrastructure, it is important that we continue to do our best to bring young people into the fields of these design professions."

Funds will be distributed to the students at the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester.

The 2024-25 Scholarship Foundation award recipients are listed below:

Morgan Bates, University of the Pacific , pursuing a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. Claudia Beaven, San Diego State University , pursuing a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. Joseph Brooks, California State University, Fresno , pursuing a Bachelor's in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering. Manuel Chavarin, University of Southern California , pursuing a Master's in Engineering Management. Connie Devenport, University of Southern California , pursuing a Master's in Environmental Engineering. Sari Elian, Santa Clara University , pursuing a Master's in Electromechanical Engineering Technology. Elias Fierro, California State University, Fresno , pursuing a Bachelor's in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering. Michael Graves, University of California, Irvine , pursuing a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. Made Roger, California State University, Fullerton , pursuing a Master's in Environmental Engineering. Katlin Rowley, California State University, Fresno , pursuing a Bachelor's in Surveying and Geomatics Engineering. Deema Saddik, San Jose State University , pursuing a Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering. Christian Wimenta, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona , pursuing a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. Muhammad Zulfiqar Aijaz, California State University, Fresno , pursuing a Master's in Electrical Engineering.

Learn more about the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation program at www.acec-ca.org/scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California