AceCann Closes $15M in Seed Financing to Produce First Premium, Organic Flower and Extracts for Europe

Funding accelerates development of a state-of-the-art indoor research and organic production facility dedicated to serving rising European demand

LISBON, PORTUGAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - European medical cannabis company AceCann announced the closing of a $15M (USD) round of Seed financing. The funding round was led by venture firm Casa Verde with participation from Portuguese venture capital firm, Lince Capital , along with public funding and debt capital. The Company will use the proceeds to develop a state-of-the-art production facility located in Vendas Novas, Portugal dedicated to the organic cultivation, processing and extraction of premium medical cannabis products. Construction started in September.

"We aim to create the gold standard in medical cannabis - from cultivation to commercialization, with IP ownership at every step in the value chain," says AceCann CEO Pedro Gomes. "With the support of our investors, we are able to accelerate our mission to develop consistent, high-quality products that give patients access to life-changing innovation."

With the European cannabis market expected to reach $3.4B (USD) by 2024, AceCann is distinguished by its unique cultivation process and pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise. This enables the Company to create products with unparalleled quality. Through its focus on smaller, scalable, indoor farming methods, AceCann will be able to precisely manage temperature, humidity and other variables to ensure each plant receives daily care while meeting the quality standards associated with premium medical cannabis products.

"As legalization sweeps across Europe, we foresee a rapid and exponential rise in demand for high-quality cannabis flower and extracts. With an experienced team, unique cultivation and extraction techniques and vast network, AceCann can become a premium provider to Europe's booming medical cannabis industry," says Yonatan Meyer, Partner at Casa Verde.

Additional investors participating in the round include Chris Mayle and Marc Gare, co-founders of Advanced Grow Labs (acquired by GTI); Frank Cid, CEO of Royal Life Centers; and angel investor Sebastian de la Rosa of Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation (acquired by Aurora).

About AceCann

AceCann is a Portuguese medical cannabis company focused on the cultivation, processing, extraction and R&D of organic medical cannabis. With a unique organic indoor cultivation approach, AceCann wants to disrupt the European market with its high-quality medicinal products. It is the first company in Portugal to be awarded an R&D certificate of suitability by the National Innovation Agency.

About Casa Verde

Casa Verde is the leading venture capital firm focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry. As both the domestic and international cannabis markets continue to evolve and mature, Casa Verde maintains a view that the cannabis industry will be among the most compelling investment themes of our generation.

