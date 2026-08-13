ACECO's Hoist Up! Outreach Committee Partners with United Way of Berks County to Distribute 250 Backpacks to Local Students

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation is proud to announce the successful assembly and distribution of 250 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students in the community. This initiative, made possible through a partnership with United Way of Berks County, aims to equip students with the tools they need to start the school year with confidence and preparedness.

American Crane & Equipment Corp. volunteers fill 250 backpack with school supplies

The backpacks, thoughtfully prepared by dedicated Hoist Up! Outreach Committee and ACECO volunteers, were distributed to four local organizations for further distribution to students in need. These organizations include Superheroes of Autism, One Luv Outreach, We Agape You Inc., and the Office of Representative Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz.

Each backpack contains a variety of school supplies that are crucial for academic success, ensuring that students are ready to meet the challenges of the new school year. This initiative reflects American Crane's ongoing commitment to supporting education and fostering a strong community spirit.

The Hoist Up! Outreach Committee extends its heartfelt gratitude to all ACECO employee volunteers for their time and effort in making this initiative a success. Their dedication exemplifies the company's values of community support and teamwork.

"We are proud to support our community and empower our students," said Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development at ACECO. "This event is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together with a common purpose."

The Hoist Up! Outreach Committee looks forward to the continued opportunity to give back to the community and support local students through similar initiatives in the future.

To learn more about the Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative at ACECO, visit Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative | American Crane & Equipment Corp.

To learn more about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com

To learn more about the United Way of Berks County, visit https://www.uwberks.org/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation