American Crane & Equipment Corporation Joins United Way of Berks County for 10th Annual Big Cheese Milestone Event

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation proudly joined the United Way of Berks County on June 12, 2026, for their 10th Annual Big Cheese meal packaging event, the largest United Way-driven meal packaging event in the country. Over 500 volunteers gathered at Penn State Berks this year to pack a 250,000 nutritionally fortified meals for local families facing food insecurity.

"This feeling of community increases motivation at work and can lead to greater community involvement. Even a small contribution can make a big difference," said Stephanie Delibertis, American Crane's Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development. Post this American Crane & Equipment Corporation team at the 10th Annual United Way Big Cheese event

American Crane's Outreach Committee, Hoist Up!, once again organized employees to volunteer their Friday evening in service to the community. These dedicated volunteers worked alongside neighbors, united by a shared commitment to addressing hunger close to home.

The meals, consisting of macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal, will be distributed through Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, with a portion allocated directly to the Reading School District to support students throughout the school year.

The mission of American Crane's Hoist Up! Outreach initiative is to support philanthropy, boost employee engagement, and strengthen community morale. Bringing employees together for volunteer experiences reinforces a sense of belonging to something greater than the workplace.

"This feeling of community increases motivation at work and can lead to greater community involvement. Even a small contribution can make a big difference," said Stephanie Delibertis, American Crane's Owner & Executive Director of Outreach and Development.

American Crane remains proud to stand alongside the United Way of Berks County and fellow community partners in the fight against food insecurity and looks forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.

For more information about the United Way of Berks County and their initiatives, visit https://www.uwberks.org/

To learn more about the American Crane & Equipment Corporation's HoistUp! Outreach Initiative

For more information about Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, visit https://helpingharvest.org/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation