American Crane CEO Karen Norheim Wins an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Greater Philadelphia Award

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates visionary leaders who drive economic growth and create a lasting impact in their industries.

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Karen Norheim, CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation (ACECO), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Greater Philadelphia Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the premier competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are driving innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

Karen Norheim, who was named Greater Philadelphia Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026

An independent judging panel consisting of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other distinguished business leaders, selected Norheim to join their ranks. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to their mission, and meaningful impact on their organizations and industries.

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the entire American Crane team," said Norheim. "This award reflects the dedication, grit, and perseverance of our employees, who embody our motto: 'Always Lift. Never Quit.' The work we do is challenging, highly specialized, and innovative. Our success comes from working closely with our customers, solving complex problems, and taking pride in delivering solutions that make a difference."

Under Norheim's leadership, American Crane has continued to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturer of custom lifting solutions and material handling equipment serving critical industries, including nuclear, aerospace, defense, energy, and manufacturing. Her commitment to innovation, operational employee development and health has helped drive the company's continued growth while maintaining its reputation for engineering expertise and customer-focused solutions.

The Greater Philadelphia program includes Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Independent judges select regional finalists and winners, with regional winners advancing to the national competition in November. One national winner will ultimately represent the United States at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition in 2027.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information, please visit ey.com.

About American Crane & Equipment Corporation

ACECO, for more than 50 years, has delivered innovative lifting solutions to customers across the nuclear, aerospace, defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors. Headquartered in Douglassville, Pennsylvania, ACECO is known for its engineering expertise, commitment to quality, and customer-focused approach to solving complex lifting challenges. For more information visit www.americancrane.com.

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation