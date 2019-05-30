ACEDS announces CloudNine renews as Bronze Level Affiliate Partner

"CloudNine's educational mission and their groundbreaking annual #DrinksWithDougAndMary are a highlight for our global community," said ACEDS executive director, Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP.

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to CloudNine and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practice-oriented community of professionals, and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as its eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program.

"ACEDS has been one of our most valued partners for years," said Doug Austin, VP of Products and Services at CloudNine. "Through all of their education and certification initiatives, as well as our eDiscovery Daily blog and monthly CLE webcasts, we share a passion and commitment for educating eDiscovery professionals.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with ACEDS and also excited to continue the #DrinksWithDougAndMary event in New York during LegalWeek, which has annually become the hottest ticket in town during the conference!"

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

About CloudNine, The eDiscovery Company

Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, CloudNine (www.cloudnine.com) is a discovery technology company with expertise in simplifying and automating the discovery of data for audits, investigations, and litigation. CloudNine's product line includes CloudNine Explore™ LAW™, Review™ and Concordance®. Used by more than 1,000 legal and business customers worldwide including more than 100 of the top 200 Law firms and many of the world's leading corporations, CloudNine's off-premise and on-premise software helps customers gain insight and intelligence on electronic data.

CloudNine has been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including Gartner, 451 Research, Blue Hill Research, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily blog, a popular, trusted source for legal industry information. Learn more about CloudNine at www.cloudnine.com or email: info@cloudnine.com.

