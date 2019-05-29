ACEDS Announces H5 as Newest Silver Level Affiliate Partner

"I've watched for years how H5 combined technology and process to raise search and culling to a high art form," said ACEDS Executive Director Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP. "I am very happy to welcome H5 on behalf of our global ACEDS community as a Silver partner and look forward to them sharing their expertise with our community."

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to H5 and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practice-oriented community of professionals, and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as ACEDS' new eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program.

"H5 has always been committed to quality work based on the highest standards and a scientifically sound foundation, whether we're pursuing eDiscovery, responsive review, early risk assessment, finding key documents or developing innovative products. This takes constant learning as technologies and processes evolve," said Sheila Mackay, Managing Director, eDiscovery Services at H5. "That's why we're delighted to participate in ACEDS' efforts to provide the kind of resources that enrich the entire eDiscovery community."

About H5

H5 helps corporations and law firms find and manage the documents that matter in litigation and investigations by providing expert-driven, technological solutions to address the complex challenges created by electronic data. With expertise in eDiscovery, technology-assisted review and search, H5 is committed to helping clients find and manage the information they need to win cases, meet regulatory requirements and address risks by providing creative products and solutions that ensure fast, accurate, cost-effective results. Visit us at http://www.h5.com.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

