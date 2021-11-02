ACEDS Announces Launch of Canada E-Discovery Certification

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery and part of The BARBRI Group, announced today the launch of the Canadian version of its flagship Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) certification program. The CEDS Canada certification responds to the need of legal professionals from across Canada who are interested in validating their e-discovery skills, and aligns with ACEDS' mission to advance a unifying influence in the development of e-discovery best practices around the globe.

The CEDS Canada program has been adapted from the U.S.-based certification with the support of subject matter experts from across Canada. A beta program for the CEDS Canada exam launched in May of 2021, with over 60 legal professionals participating in the trial period. Analysis of the beta exam certified the exam to be psychometrically sound. Now, the program, which includes a 125-page study guide, live and on-demand study opportunities, and a 145-question proctored examination, will be made available to legal professionals across Canada.

"ACEDS is thrilled to launch the CEDS Canada certification program," said Mike Quartararo, President of ACEDS. "The development of this program, which is based in Canadian law, practice and custom, is the culmination of more than 11 months of dedicated hard work by legal and e-discovery practitioners from across Canada. Our ACEDS chapters in Toronto and Vancouver have been instrumental in the development of this exam, and we are truly amazed by the warm reception and feedback we've received from lawyers and legal professionals across the Canadian legal community," Quartararo added. "We look forward to working with law firms, corporate legal departments, and institutions of higher learning as we move forward."

For more than 10 years, ACEDS has been educating the legal community on e-discovery. The CEDS credential is the gold standard of e-discovery competence and skills and has enhanced the careers and reputations of thousands of legal professionals worldwide. Those who hold the CEDS designation verify that it allows them to achieve improved client outcomes and gain a competitive advantage in the legal field. Additionally, hiring managers and recruiters report that being CEDS certified not only enables job candidates to stand out, but also leads to increased salaries.

"We face many challenges in the world of e-discovery and legal technology as data volumes grow, innovative technology emerges, and the rules change," said Carolyn Anger, Senior Director at Consilio LLC and President of the ACEDS Toronto Chapter. "One must keep abreast of it all to remain current, to excel professionally, and to find and solve problems quickly. The CEDS Canada certification validates and confirms a professional's ability to apply the tools, processes, and best practices required to achieve results for clients that are accurate, defensible, proportionate, and consistent."

The CEDS Canada certification is the first international version of any ACEDS training program. ACEDS has established relationships in Canada and with help of those relationships has launched chapters in both Toronto and Vancouver, with interest from the legal community to launch additional Canadian chapters. As a leader in legal technology, ACEDS looks forward to enhancing the careers of Canada's lawyers, paralegals, law clerks, litigation support professionals, and those who aspire to work in legal technology.

The CEDS Canada program is available across Canada beginning November 2. Read more about the impact of the certification in an article from Canadian Lawyer Magazine. For more information on CEDS Canada and how to enroll, visit the ACEDS website.

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.

