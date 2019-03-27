ACEDS announces Ricoh USA renews as Premier Diamond Level Affiliate Partner

This prestigious status allows Ricoh to leverage and contribute to the full breadth of ACEDS education, marketing, training and professional development resources to enhance the overall electronic discovery skills and capabilities of eDiscovery practitioners.

"We are grateful for the trust Ricoh has put into ACEDS and for the leadership, educational and generous sponsorship they have provided us and our global chapters," said Mary Mack, ACEDS Executive Director. "We are especially pleased they've chosen to upgrade their affiliate status to our highest premier level, Diamond."

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to Ricoh and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practice-oriented community of professionals, and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as ACEDS' new eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program.

"We experienced tremendous value working with ACEDS over the past two years, so deepening our partnership was a natural progression," said David Greetham, VP eDiscovery for Ricoh USA, Inc. "As an educationally-based organization, ACEDS is a great fit for Ricoh. They help amplify the Ricoh eDiscovery brand as one of innovation and expertise, and our team benefits greatly from their practical education and CEDS™ certification programs."

About Ricoh

As a leading provider of document management, managed IT and eDiscovery services, along with commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems, Ricoh is committed to empowering the digital workplaces of organizations worldwide, while helping individuals work smarter. Ricoh's Intelligent eDiscovery services help legal teams make informed decisions by designing solutions that deliver exceptional data insight and control so they can discover critical information at the earliest stage, proactively manage costs and mitigate risk. Ricoh's comprehensive suite of powerful eDiscovery technologies, hosted within Microsoft® Azure™ with enhanced security features, are supported by our trusted, technology-certified Professional Services team, and Ricoh's more than 80-year global history of servicing markets around the world through innovation.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com/en/ediscovery

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

