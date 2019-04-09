ACEDS announces ZyLAB renews as Premier Gold Level Affiliate Partner

"My ACEDS colleague Kaylee Walstad and I first worked together as part of the ZyLAB family," said Mary Mack, ACEDS Executive Director. "We are so pleased to feature our groundbreaking ZyLAB team and technology on our ACEDS webinar channel. We are very grateful for ZyLAB's continued partnership and leadership in founding our Benelux chapter."

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to ZyLAB and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practice-oriented community of professionals, and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as ACEDS' new eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program.

Johannes Scholtes, Chief Strategy Officer at ZyLAB said, "It is our great pride and pleasure to work side-by-side with the biggest and most professional organization in the eDiscovery space. By advancing and growing the ACEDS Chapter in the Benelux, the first professional eDiscovery Community in the region, we are expanding our joint efforts to exchange ideas, guidance, training and best practices for the international eDiscovery community."

About ZyLAB

At ZyLAB, we strongly believe that fact-finding and privacy rules compliance cannot be done without Smart Machines. That is why ZyLAB ONE eDiscovery uses Artificial Intelligence and Data Science techniques to meet the specific requirements of law firms, corporations and governments who have to deal with eDiscovery, answering regulatory requests, internal investigations, audits and handling public records requests.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

