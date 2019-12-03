ACEDS Celebrates E-Discovery Day with Global Events, Special Offers and Giving Back

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global eDiscovery education and certification provider, the Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS), a BARBRI professional association, joins thousands of legal and business professionals around the world in celebrating the 5th annual E-Discovery Day on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

ACEDS is acknowledging eDiscovery's vital and growing role in the legal process with a daylong series of online and live events from across the globe, special E-Discovery Day pricing, and Giving Tuesday participation.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the association will donate a percentage of all sales on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to the Innocence Project, a non-profit legal organization committed to exonerating wrongly convicted people through the use of DNA testing and to reforming the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, ACEDS will offer 20% off all products and services including the association's leading-edge job tools and its exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as the eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program and Mini MBA using code eDay20.

Among the global ACEDS-sponsored or -hosted E-Discovery Day events is the informative Don't Settle. Here's How to Become a Stellar Woman in E-Discovery panel ( 12:30-1:30 p.m. EST) hosted by Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS and Professional Development. This marquee event will feature some of the industry's most well-respected and renowned female practitioners. Additionally, ACEDS, along with Exterro, is sponsoring E-Discovery in the News: The Top E-Discovery Storylines from 2019 (7-8 p.m. EST). The session will feature three legal journalists representing Bloomberg Law, Above the Law and LegalTech News, who will provide insight into the role eDiscovery played in the major news stories from 2019.

"We couldn't be more proud or excited to celebrate the multitude of professionals in the eDiscovery industry," Quartararo said. "This day, more than any other, showcases the power and passion of our global community and inspires each of us with the knowledge of what we continue to achieve for the legal profession."

Learn more about ACEDS' E-Discovery Day activities here.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training and certification, and is supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations, and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

