ACEDS Collaborates with CLOC to Host Educational Webinar

"We are honored to work with CLOC on a collaboration that furthers our collective educational mission," said Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS. "Our hope for the webinar series is that it will give legal operations professionals the language and tools they need to articulate the value of their work to leadership through specific KPIs."

"Working with ACEDS on a project like this just makes sense," said Betsi Roach, executive director at CLOC. "Our member bases have a mutual interest, and that's education. This is hopefully the first of many collaborations to come."

Members who are not able to attend the webinar will be able to download the recording on ACEDS.org.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.

About CLOC

The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium is a global community of experts focused on redefining the business of law. By helping legal operations professionals collaborate with each other and with other industry players, including law firms, technology providers, and law schools, CLOC seeks to improve the delivery of legal services. CLOC is a 501(c)6 non-profit professional association.

