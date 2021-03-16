ACEDS Collaborates with CLOC to Host Educational Webinar
Mar 16, 2021, 10:57 ET
EAGAN, Minn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, today announced a new collaboration with The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), the leading organization dedicated to transforming the business of law: The two education-focused legal organizations are working towards a series of webinars connecting on legal ops and e-discovery topics. The webinar series is available to members and non-members alike.
The first webinar topic—Articulate the Value of Legal Ops Using Data Analytics—will stream on Friday, March 26 at 1 p.m. EDT. In this webinar, participants will learn how to prove the value of legal operations work through analytics dashboard. Panelists will discuss recommendations on how to articulate the value of the data through visualization, trend identification and analysis to advance the legal department strategic goals. Panelists include veteran legal ops speakers Chloe Carver, outside counsel engagement & diversity lead at Microsoft; Aaron Crews, chief data analytics officer at Littler Mendelson P.C.; and Mike Quartararo, ACEDS president.
"We are honored to work with CLOC on a collaboration that furthers our collective educational mission," said Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS. "Our hope for the webinar series is that it will give legal operations professionals the language and tools they need to articulate the value of their work to leadership through specific KPIs."
"Working with ACEDS on a project like this just makes sense," said Betsi Roach, executive director at CLOC. "Our member bases have a mutual interest, and that's education. This is hopefully the first of many collaborations to come."
Members who are not able to attend the webinar will be able to download the recording on ACEDS.org.
About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.
About CLOC
The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium is a global community of experts focused on redefining the business of law. By helping legal operations professionals collaborate with each other and with other industry players, including law firms, technology providers, and law schools, CLOC seeks to improve the delivery of legal services. CLOC is a 501(c)6 non-profit professional association.
