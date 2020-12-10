ACEDS Forms Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's premier e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, has announced the formation of its Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Awareness and Action (IDEAA) committee. The IDEAA committee will serve as a "think tank" for members of the global e-Discovery community to share ideas around, discuss and interact on activism and ensuring ACEDS reflects the diverse body of professionals it represents.

The outcome of multiple discussions, idea exchanges, current events and a commitment to its entire member base, ACEDS' IDEAA Committee will ensure the continuous integration of diversity, equity and inclusion within ACEDS chapters and the e-discovery community. The committee's mission is to encourage and amplify the voices of those in underserved, marginalized and minority communities, women and the LGBTQ+ community within the corporate legal sector, law firms, the government, and service providers.

The IDEAA Committee plans to raise awareness through networking and thought leadership events, work with external organizations that support its mission, and provide actionable resources for ACEDS members and the legal community to help drive initiatives consistent with the mission. Its inaugural event, the LatinX Heritage Panel and Sangria Social: The Impact of Privacy Policies & Automation on Minorities attracted more than 70 professionals. More events will be held on a regular basis.

"I'm proud to lead this initiative. Our promise at ACEDS is to engage in and continue difficult conversations, commit to equity and belonging for all in e-discovery and the legal community, and demonstrate that commitment through meaningful activities," said Maribel Rivera, ACEDS senior director of community relations and Chair of the IDEAA committee. "Continuing the transformation of ACEDS to reflect society and the communities we serve enables members and the broader community to influence and lead the transformation of the legal industry."

In addition to Rivera, committee members include:

Carolyn Anger of Anger & Associates

of Anger & Associates Cynthia Vasquez , CEDS, of Propel Consulting

, CEDS, of Propel Consulting Deborah Spellen , CEDS, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

, CEDS, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Jean N. Rivers , CEDS, RCA of Berg & Androphy

, CEDS, RCA of Berg & Androphy Jonathan McKee , CEDS, of AMYX, Inc.

, CEDS, of AMYX, Inc. Joy Murao of Practice Aligned Resources

of Practice Aligned Resources Julie Brown of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Julie Richer of American Electric Power

of American Electric Power Linda Wong Esq., CEDS, of ProFile Discovery

Marla Mohr of Connect Mohr Legal Consultants

of Connect Mohr Legal Consultants Matt McCartney of Ernst & Young

of Ernst & Young Monica Harris of Management Technology, Inc.

of Management Technology, Inc. Nicola Woodfall of Travers Smith

of Travers Smith Inés Rubio Alcalá-Galiano of BSI

"The formation and activities of the IDEAA Committee are significant steps for the ACEDS and e-discovery communities," Mike Quartararo, President ACEDS and Professional Development said. "Our members and professionals have been at the forefront of seeking change and ensuring that everyone is equally represented. We're extremely proud to formalize and amplify those efforts through the IDEAA committee."

"ACEDS offers inspiration and a community to all; a space and knowledgeable environment in which participants can learn, grow and enhance a specialist industry. The IDEAA committee spirits the natural ethos of ACEDS, TO EMPOWER," said Nicola Woodfall, eDisclosure eData Manager for Travers Smith in London. "Behind the technology, the processes and legal work are humans who own their story; IDEAA promotes the debate and discussion ever present in all our lives."

Learn more about the IDEAA committee at https://aceds.org/ideaa-committee

