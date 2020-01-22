ACEDS introduces new Global Advisory Board; members represent disciplines across the legal and e-Discovery sector

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, is pleased to announce members of its new Global Advisory Board.

The Board, comprised of experts in e-discovery, legal technology, software, services, academia and the judiciary, will provide guidance, educational and product input and thought leadership on industry trends, policy and program development to ACEDS. Board members offer unique areas of expertise and perspectives reflecting the dynamic, growing e-discovery community. They will serve as ambassadors of ACEDS as it expands professional development offerings and resources to anticipate and meet the needs of the legal community.

"We are very pleased with the exceptional composition of the new Global Advisory Board," ACEDS Advisory Board Chair Ari Kaplan, principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors, said. "It is a remarkably talented group of leaders and innovators with whom I am honored to partner as we continue to support this growing and passionate community."

The ACEDS Global Advisory Board members include:

Barbara Bennett , CEDS, Litigation Support, ICT Legal & External Affairs, FCA US LLC

, CEDS, Litigation Support, ICT Legal & External Affairs, FCA US LLC James Bickley , CEDS, Managing Director, Ankura Consulting

, CEDS, Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Julie Brown , CEDS, Director of Practice Technology, Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

, CEDS, Director of Practice Technology, Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Robert Childress , CEO, The Master's Conference™

, CEO, The Master's Conference™ Scott Cohen , CEDS, Director of E-Discovery Support Services, Winston & Strawn

CEDS, Director of E-Discovery Support Services, Winston & Strawn Kenya Parrish-Dixon , CEDS, GC and Director of Information Governance, TechCentrics

, CEDS, GC and Director of Information Governance, TechCentrics Maura Grossman , Research Professor and Director of Women in Computer Science, School of Computer Science, University of Waterloo , Ontario

, Research Professor and Director of Women in Computer Science, School of Computer Science, , Ontario David Horrigan , Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director, Relativity

, Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director, Relativity Jeff Jacobson , CEDS, Partner, Drinker Biddle

, CEDS, Partner, Drinker Biddle Sonya Judkins , Manager, Legal Discovery and Compliance, Sprint

, Manager, Legal Discovery and Compliance, Sprint Hon. Tanya R. Kennedy , Justice, New York State Supreme Court

, Justice, Supreme Court Trish LeBel-Lasse , CEDS, Paralegal and Litigation Support, Pullman & Comley, LLC

CEDS, Paralegal and Litigation Support, Pullman & Comley, LLC Al Lindsay , CEDS, Partner, Hogan Lovells

CEDS, Partner, Hogan Lovells Rachi Messing , CEDS, Senior Program Manager, Microsoft

, CEDS, Senior Program Manager, Microsoft Joy Murao , Founder and CEO, Practice Aligned Resources

Founder and CEO, Practice Aligned Resources Dera Nevin , Data Policy and Strategy Officer, Blackstone Group

Data Policy and Strategy Officer, Tom O'Connor , Consultant, Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center

Consultant, Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center David Rueff , Chief Client Solutions Group Officer, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz

Chief Client Solutions Group Officer, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz George Socha , Managing Director, BDO USA , LLP

"The revitalization of our Global Advisory Board represents a key step as we move the association forward," said Mike Quartararo, president, ACEDS and professional development. "The diversity and breadth of expertise represented will be invaluable as we expand our professional development offerings, refresh our training and certification resources and recommit to our community.

"Thanks to my predecessor, Mary Mack, and the guiding light offered by our founding board members over the past decade – their contributions have elevated ACEDS to the gold standard in e-discovery training. As we look forward, the organization will continue to value their input and expertise."

Professionals attending Legalweek New York 2020 are invited to meet ACEDS board members at the "Meet the Global Advisory Board" 4th Annual Legalweek Community Cocktail Reception, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global member-based association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. Our CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 23 chapters in most major US cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa (with Australia and South American chapters coming soon). Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills, advance careers and their overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

SOURCE ACEDS

Related Links

http://www.aceds.org

