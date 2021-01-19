ACEDS partners with National Society for Legal Technology to deliver career-enhancing software training and new e-discovery Technology Certificate

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, is teaming up with the National Society for Legal Technology (NSLT), a leader in legal technology education, to provide students and professionals with career-advancing training and a new designation, the eDiscovery Technology Certificate (eDTech).

The self-paced eDTech course, available for both students and professionals, uses hands-on interactive simulations to give participants relevant real-world exposure to software in the e-discovery profession. It includes foundational instruction in e-discovery and a practical exploration of e-discovery software that is used across the e-discovery lifecycle.

Upon completion of the course, participants will achieve their eDiscovery Technology Certificate jointly awarded by NSLT and ACEDS in the form of a certificate of learning and an optional digital badge. Additionally, this robust curriculum prepares students and professionals to sit for the E-Discovery Executive (eDEX) Certificate offered by ACEDS – a foundational step towards preparing for the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) Certification.

"Software is the very heart of electronic discovery, which means professionals must be proficient across a variety of platforms to be successful," said Michael Quartararo, president, ACEDS. "Doug and the team at NSLT have a long track record of empowering students and professionals with exposure to practical technology solutions. We're excited to offer this new training and designation to students, the e-discovery community and our members."

"Many software companies report that the majority of users use only about 20% of the features in software," added Douglas Lusk, NSLT president. "Legal technology is only as good as the professionals who are utilizing it. Our goal is to put the power of the technology in their hands by thoroughly training them on how to use it. The course is extremely relevant not just to law students, but also for professionals already in the e-discovery field. We're thrilled to partner with ACEDS, known for the quality of its offerings and commitment to the e-discovery community, to bring this new certificate to life."

To learn more, visit https://aceds.org/ediscovery-technology-certificate/

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

About NSLT

The National Society for Legal Technology (NSLT) is dedicated to helping students and legal professionals learn about and explore legal technology software tools that are essential to today's legal workplace. NSLT members have access to software information, interactive training tutorials on legal software programs, and can also complete tutorials and testing toward earning a Legal Technology Certificate or eDiscovery Technology Certificate. The NSLT's Legal Technology Certificate program is required classroom curriculum in over 200 Colleges and Universities and has members in 11 countries around the world. NSLT partners with TutorPro, a recognized leader in technology training courseware, to power their Certificate programs. https://legaltechsociety.org/

SOURCE ACEDS

Related Links

http://www.aceds.org

