ACEDS Partners with Relativity to Offer Structured e-Discovery Training for the Relativity Fellows Program

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, has joined forces with legal technology leader Relativity for the company's new Relativity Fellows program.

The Relativity Fellows program welcomes motivated individuals from traditionally overlooked communities to learn the Relativity platform and build a career in legal technology. Through this partnership, ACEDS will provide foundational e-discovery training to participants in the Relativity Fellows program as well as provide speakers for the program's Fellows Forums.

"We've prioritized developing the Relativity Fellows program over the past year and I'm grateful for ACEDS' partnership in sharing content and resources to help train our first Fellows cohort," said Mike Gamson, CEO at Relativity. "I'm most excited to see ACEDS' Fellows Forum sessions in action, which will offer relatable stories of ACEDS members' career journeys, presentations that unpack more complex topics and opportunities for Fellows to satiate their curiosity about what makes the e-discovery industry tick."

ACEDS members and leaders will provide experienced and expert perspectives, specialized content, and career journey stories, and break down industry topics and trends. Program participants will have access to the eDiscovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) course, a self-paced interactive online set of modules that with help them gain a foundational understanding of the e-discovery process.

"The Relativity Fellows program presents an amazing opportunity for those wanting to enter our profession, one that combines best-in-industry thinking with practical applications and access to insider experiences," said Mike Quartararo, president ACEDS and professional development. "At ACEDS, we share Relativity's commitment to education and to fostering the careers of professionals, particularly in overlooked communities. We're excited to be involved."

"At Relativity, we make it a point during team member onboarding to relate our work to the e-discovery industry so all Relativians gain a deeper understanding of the customers we serve," added Sean Neilsen, Fellows Development Lead at Relativity. "Our partnership with ACEDS will take industry training at Relativity to the next level, and we are thrilled that our Fellows can be the pioneers."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global member-based association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. Our CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 23 chapters, with locations in most major US cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa (with Australia and South America chapters coming soon). Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

