ACEDS selected by US Business News as Legal Elite 2019 Award Recipient

EAGAN, Minn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global e-discovery education and certification provider the Association of Certified e-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), a BARBRI professional association, is pleased to announce it has been honored as US Business News' Legal Elite 2019 Best Law Firm eDiscovery Education & Validation Specialist.

The Legal Elite awards celebrates the skill and dedication of firms, teams and individuals from across the U.S., who help and support the legal process.

Expressing their pride in these deserving winners and the success they have achieved over the past year, Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator commented: "These awards highlight the most respected lawyers and attorneys as well as their fields of expertise and the companies they represent, and focus on the incredible results that come of commitment and passion in the industry. Congratulations to all of our winners and I look forward to hearing about your future endeavors and successes."

"ACEDS is providing e-discovery team training to more law firms and attorneys than ever before," said ACEDS Executive Director Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP. "We are so honored to receive this wonderful award and to see so many firms providing foundational training through our eDEx certificate program with their more experienced team members attaining our CEDS certification through our team training programs."

All winners for the awards were the result of months of research and analysis from US Business News' dedicated awards team. As a result, each and every winner was chosen on merit only, and can take great pride from the fact that they were selected for their success.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

About US Business News Magazine

US Business News is the definitive magazine for CEOs, top tier management and key decision makers across the US. Created to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the corporate conversation across the nation through high quality editorial, in-depth research and an experienced and dedicated network of advisers, US Business News provides our readership with the most authoritative and current analysis of the major changes effecting the corporate landscape, and the latest deals and topical issues dominating the corporate universe.

