ACEDS Unveils 5th Version Of Industry-Leading E-Discovery Certification Exam

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's premier e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, has unveiled the 5th edition of its industry-leading Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) exam.

The updated exam, now live and open for registration, reflects the input of experienced industry experts whose mission was to deliver a CEDS exam and study materials that provide candidates an improved exam experience and further cement ACEDS as the standard in e-discovery education and credentialing. The previous edition of the exam will be retired on Oct. 31, 2020.

The new CEDS exam and materials have been months in the making, with the ACEDS team utilizing a disciplined approach to gathering input from both e-discovery professionals and ensuring that the exam and study materials incorporate the latest e-discovery laws, rules and best practices. The exam overhaul involved a multi-step process to realign and update the CEDS study guide, the CEDS Prep class, and to rewrite and validate exam questions.

The 5th edition exam integrates important feedback from individuals who have taken the CEDS exam, and where possible, incorporates that feedback to refine the clarity and purpose of the exam, while meeting strict industry standards for credential-granting authorities and ensuring its psychometric validity. A beta exam was conducted in the Summer of 2020 to gather data for a statistical analysis of the exam to deliver the final version of the new CEDS exam and a standards setting committee validated and approved the new exam.

"E-discovery practices and laws have seen significant change and innovation over the last several years. Our team of subject matter experts worked hard to update the exam, and our goal has always been to consistently develop educational resources that fully reflect the e-discovery landscape," said Michael Quartararo, President, ACEDS and Professional Development. "This edition of the exam is the result of those efforts and represents our commitment to delivering the very best training and credentialing tools that adhere to the highest standards of our profession."

To learn more about ACEDS or to inquire about ACEDS programming and professional development courses, please visit ACEDS.org or contact us at [email protected].

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals who work in e-discovery, information governance, compliance and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

SOURCE ACEDS

Related Links

http://www.aced.org

