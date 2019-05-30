ACEDS welcomes David Horrigan to its Global Advisory Board

"ACEDS is honored and grateful for the contributions that our board members make to our global community," said ACEDS Executive Director, Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP. "David has supported the growth of ACEDS overall and through our Detroit, Dublin, Jacksonville, Japan, London, and New England chapters, bringing his educational expertise to our global community, for which we are very appreciative."

Horrigan is discovery counsel and legal education director at Relativity. An attorney, award-winning journalist, and former legal technology industry analyst, David has served as analyst and counsel at 451 Research, reporter and assistant editor at The National Law Journal, and counsel at the Entertainment Software Association. He brings more than two decades of knowledge and expertise in e-discovery, legal technologies, and areas such as data privacy to the ACEDS Global Advisory Board. As the volume of data rises and new information sources mount, Horrigan is tasked with educating and advising the Relativity Community in matters related to e-discovery and data law challenges, including litigation and corporate compliance.

"It's an honor to be included among the law firm, service provider, and corporate leaders who comprise the ACEDS Global Advisory Board," said Horrigan. "Mary Mack and Kaylee Walstad have made ACEDS a vehicle for serving the educational and career goals of e-discovery professionals around the globe. Members of the Relativity Community—and the entire e-Discovery Community—have benefitted from their efforts, and I look forward to continuing to contribute in this new role."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Over 180,000 users in 40+ countries rely on our platform to manage large volumes of unstructured data and quickly identify critical issues during legal discovery, digital investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne, the fastest-growing product in our company's history, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne is now available on five continents. Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, brings e-discovery and monitoring activities together under one platform and alerts compliance officers to suspicious or fraudulent activity. In 2018, Relativity received the Financial Times Intelligent Business Award recognizing the top legal technology companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. At home, Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact our team at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

