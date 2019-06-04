ACEDS welcomes Rachi Messing to its Global Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to have Rachi Messing join our ACEDS Global Advisory Board," said ACEDS Executive Director Mary Mack, CEDS, CISSP. "Rachi brings years of expertise in legal technology, process and fantastic educational opportunities to our global community. All of us will be enriched through his desire to help further e-discovery education."

Messing is a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, currently working within the Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs group. He focuses his time on the usage of advanced technology solutions to help Microsoft's legal team be efficient and effective in meeting their discovery obligations involving complex technical matters. Using the Microsoft Office 365 suite and other tools, Messing keeps internal processes evergreen and serves as a voice of the customer to the Microsoft eDiscovery product development teams. Messing was part of the Equivio management team and joined Microsoft through the acquisition in January 2015. His career has focused on Compliance and eDiscovery for the past 20 years with experience in the provider, software, and corporate environments.

"Having the opportunity to work with the distinguished members of the ACEDS Global Advisory Board is something that I am really looking forward to," said Messing. "Education and certification within the e-Discovery industry is essential in making sure that we are helping to ensure the competency of the greatest resources in our field - the people who work everyday to support the legal teams. Mary and Kaylee have already done incredible work with this organization and I am excited to be able to help them expand those efforts further."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

