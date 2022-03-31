Aceemzyme Co., Ltd., challenging to new drug of brain diseases with recombinase-based ginsenoside Rh2 (s) mass production technology…

However, it is impossible to develop nature-derived substances into pharmaceuticals without securing biological mass production technology.

"Aceemzyme", a Korean company, published a related thesis in "Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences", an international academic journal and developed a technology that can produce ginsenoside Rh2(s) with more than 98% purity using three recombinase (BglBX10, Abf22-3, and BglSk) for the first time in the world.

Im Wantaek, a CEO of Aceemzyme mentioned that "We concluded MOU with domestic pharmaceuticals for cooperation of R&D. In addition, we established pipeline of numerous new drugs including Ace-HK20, a novel drug candidate, and already commenced to prepare global clinical test to get permission of FDA, USA."

He also mentioned that "promoting only new drugs that require a quite long time may cause a risk in the process of corporate growth, so we will secure liquidity to grow further by exporting raw material medicine and health functional food to the global market for medium-and short-term growth."

SOURCE Ace EMzyme