ACEFAST's latest products at Global Sources Hong Kong Show 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEFAST, the young consumer electronics brand, will be back at the Global Sources Hong Kong Show in spring 2024. This is the third time for ACEFAST to participate in the Global Sources Hong Kong Show, and it also brings a variety of its latest products. In addition, ACEFAST will continue to expand into major international markets such as Europe and the United States.

Products Launch

From the early black and white product series to the crystal transparent series that became popular all over the world, ACEFAST's design has attracted a lot of attention all over the world. This exhibition also brought many new products.

ACEFAST's first OWS headphone ACEFIT with Crystal Transparent attributes was introduced, which maintains the design of transparent charging compartment and the OLED digital display, continuing the design of the previous generation of Crystal Transparent series. Adopting the design of the open-ear headphones that brings users a new extraordinary experience. Smaller size and better sound quality. Focusing on more comfortable wearing, the ergonomic design perfectly fits the natural curve of the ear and provides high-quality sound without having to put it in the ear.

ACEFAST's new air conduction earbuds ACEFIT NEO, focusing on the sound quality of a new way of listening, to ensure that there is no contact between the earbuds and the inner parts of the ear, to bring a new and different auditory feast. Lighter weight and more reproducible sound quality. Listening experience. Bring back the natural way of listening to music without losing the sound quality.

ACEFAST PD218W GaN Charging Hub Z4, the new GaN charging technology, equipped with OLED display, real-time charging power of each port at a glance. A power toggle button is designed next to the screen to switch the power you want on the fly, allowing you to manually adjust the power mode and limit the output of each port so you can control the prioritization of your device. There is also a new line of GaN charging products and in-car items.

Strategic Cooperation

ACEFAST has already established cooperation with many countries around the world, mainly in European and American markets. At the same time, ACEFAST will continue to increase investment and expansion to meet the demand of local consumers for high quality and innovative products. ACEFAST is committed to working with more partners to develop the European and American markets and bring more innovative products and quality services to consumers.

ACEFAST looks forward to showcasing its latest products at Global Sources Hong Kong show in Spring 2024 and discussing industry trends with global customers and partners for a bright future.

The latest electronic products will be presented to the public at the ACEFAST booth.

Exhibition: Global Sources Hong Kong Show

Date: April 18-21, 2024

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Exhibition Hall #3

Booth #3B36

About ACEFAST

ACEFAST was founded in 2020, ACE stands for "first class, top class" and Fast stands for "fast". It is a global company that integrates R&D, design and sales of smart electronic products, with full online and offline coverage through global e-commerce websites and trade channels.

It is also a young consumer electronics brand. "Explore the future", through continuous insight into consumer demand for a better digital life, new technologies, new materials and the founder's extraordinary artistic infectious force, to create a bold and very interesting transparent design.

