AceInfo Awarded NOAA Meteorological Development Laboratory (MDL) Support Services Contract

Reston, Virginia, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions, Inc. (AceInfo) has been awarded a contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Meteorological Development Laboratory (MDL) to provide meteorological expertise and information technology (IT). For the past 8 years, AceInfo has supported MDL's scientists in statistical modeling, model interpretation and evaluation, digital database development, IT infrastructure, Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) development, and storm surge modeling production. Chairman and CEO, Jay Challa said, "As a long-standing partner with NOAA, AceInfo looks forward to continuing to develop innovative and creative solutions that improve weather forecast performance, enabling NOAA to continue to meet its Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) mission and objectives. "

