AceInfo Awarded Prime Contract on PBGC's $133.3 Million ID/IQ

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo), a Dovel company, is among three companies that have been awarded the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) IT Infrastructure Operations Support Services (ITIOSS) program contract. AceInfo works with government customers to help them improve operations, foster innovation, and implement best practices for mission critical programs. Together, AceInfo and Dovel further customer missions by blending deep domain expertise and advanced technologies to deliver solutions that improve, protect, and save lives.

The $133.3 million ID/IQ contract is for one base year and four option years. PBGC's ITIOSS program enables the agency to acquire enterprise IT services that include:



IT security services

Test center operations

Cloud integration

SharePoint Solutions development

End user services

Development, modernization and enhancement

Business Program/process management support

Location of documents/records

Cost control

Maintenance of outages

Procedure work instruction

Service level agreement matrixes

"We are excited to be one of PBGC's sources of IT-related services," said AceInfo's Chief Operating Officer Mike Cosgrave. "Being selected as a prime contractor for the PBGC ITIOSS, reflects our commitment to supporting federal government missions across the IT enterprise, including Cloud integration. We look forward to leveraging our wide range of capabilities."

Founded in 2000, AceInfo is a trusted IT partner with the federal government, providing various agencies the expertise to transform and strengthen their processes, operations, infrastructures, and security practices to help them further their critical missions. We have proven experience prioritizing client satisfaction, project quality, and providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to our federal clients.

SOURCE Ace Info Solutions

Related Links

http://www.aceinfosolutions.com

