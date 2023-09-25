Acela Architects + Engineers announces appointment of Healthcare Sector Leader

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that Michael Jaeger, AIA, LSSYB, LEED AP has recently joined its team as Healthcare Sector Leader.

Michael Jaeger
"Acela has an exceptionally strong history of performance in the healthcare industry with successful projects throughout the US," said president Daniel Witczak, PE, PMP. "We are now taking this specialized experience and culture of client collaboration to the next level with the addition of Mr. Jaeger to our growing team." He noted that his firm was founded in 2014 and has grown to a multi-disciplined firm of 45 professionals as it approaches its 10th anniversary in 2024.

Mr. Jaeger brings more than 35 years of experience in healthcare facility design and project management to his new post. His career has focused on healthcare design, planning and management with mid-sized to major architectural firms based in metropolitan New York and New Jersey. His work has contributed to award-winning projects for New York University Healthcare System, Mount Sinai Health System and other integrated health networks.

Credentialed by the US Green Building Council as a LEED Accredited Professional, he brings advanced knowledge in green building technologies and techniques to his new position at Acela.

"Sustainability is a huge driver in all aspects of today's healthcare facility design and I am gratified to have steered numerous green project successes throughout my professional career," Jaeger said. "As the client-facing leader for Acela's healthcare projects, I am confident that our knowledge and experience with sustainable design in the healthcare sector will provide a strong distinction for our Acela's value proposition, client relationships and results."

Mr. Jaeger previously served as Senior Healthcare Project Manager with major architectural firms based in New York City. He holds a degree in architecture from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and is a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, among other professional credentials.

About Acela Architects + Engineers, P.C.: Founded in 2014, Acela is an integrated team of architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering and mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering professionals providing a full spectrum of design, consulting and project management services for private, corporate, government and institutional clients throughout the US. Acela is headquartered in Allentown, PA with regional offices in NJ, NY and OH. For more facts: www.acela-ae.com.

