Acela Architects + Engineers recognized among 2023 Best Places to Work in PA

News provided by

ACELA Architects + Engineers, P.C.

19 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Architects + Engineers has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in PA in an employer evaluation program conducted annually by BridgeTower Media, publishers of Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.

The 45-employee Lehigh Valley-based Acela was the only architecture/engineering firm recognized statewide in the "Small Business" category ranking companies with up to 99 employees.

Winners were determined by multiple criteria including workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as extensive employee surveys to measure individual workplace experiences. The evaluation process, including research and data analysis, was conducted by Best Companies Group, a Harrisburg-based HR research and employee engagement organization.

"The winning employers make sure their teams feel appreciated, engaged and challenged.  They offer a positive environment for innovative employees to thrive," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media.

"Fostering a respectful and fulfilling workplace environment has been a defining priority since Acela was founded nearly a decade ago," said president Daniel Witczak, PE, PMP. "As we approach our tenth year, this recognition is a timely tribute to our stewardship of this culture and the people who make Acela such a special place to work and grow."

About Acela Architects + Engineers, P.C.:  Founded in 2014, Acela is an integrated team of architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering and mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering professionals providing a full spectrum of design, consulting and project management services for private, corporate, government and institutional clients throughout the US.  Acela is headquartered in Allentown, PA with regional offices in NJ, NY and OH. For more facts: www.acela-ae.com

Contact: Brynn Levine
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 484-788-3841

SOURCE ACELA Architects + Engineers, P.C.

Also from this source

Acela Architects + Engineers announces appointment of Healthcare Sector Leader

Acela Architects + Engineers announces appointment of Healthcare Sector Leader

Acela Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that Michael Jaeger, AIA, LSSYB, LEED AP has recently joined its team as Healthcare Sector Leader....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.