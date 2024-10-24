Acela Architects + Engineers Team Member Earns Industry-Leading Technology Certification

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Architects + Engineers is pleased to announce that Sean D. Billings, PE has earned BICSI Registered Communication Distribution Design (RCDD) certification. It is the premier credential issued exclusively by BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Services International), the global leader in advancing professional performance standards in the information communication technology field. BICSI serves 26,000 members and credential holders worldwide.

Critical to building infrastructure development, the BICSI RCDD reflects design and implementation of the newest trends, standards and best practices in the information communication technology (ICT) field, particularly within intelligent buildings. According to a BICSI release dated July 29, 2024, the RCDD credential is "the premier differentiator in the field of ICT design" and has served as BICSI's flagship certification since its inception in 1984.

"This certification is recognized as the gold standard of knowledge in the information communication technology field," said Daniel Witczak, PE, PMP, president of Acela Architects + Engineers, PC. "It is a very rigorous program with a strong focus on the emerging technologies intrinsic to intelligent building design. RCDD status is highly regarded, and in many cases mandated, by many private, state and federal organizations. All of us at Acela are very proud of Sean's hard work and achievement in bringing this recognition of excellence to Acela's growing roster of credentials and capabilities."

Mr. Billings is a civil engineer with more than 27 years of experience in designing water systems for land development and electrical controls for energy, manufacturing and environmental facilities. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering technology from Temple University, and associate degrees in telecommunications technology and electrical engineering technology from Penn State University. He is a licensed Professional Civil and Electrical Engineer in Pennsylvania and Maine and is certified as a Licensed Machining Safety Specialist (LMSS).

About Acela Architects + Engineers, P.C.: Founded in 2014, Acela is an integrated team of architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering and mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering professionals providing a full spectrum of design, consulting and project management services for private, corporate, government and institutional clients throughout the US. Headquartered in Allentown, PA, Acela operates regional offices in NJ, NY and OH. For more facts, visit www.acela-ae.com.

