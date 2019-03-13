Acelero Learning Named Head Start Exemplar by Bellwether Education Partners

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Education, a leading education research and consulting firm, named Acelero Learning one of five exemplar Head Start programs across the country. Authors Ashley LiBetti and Sara Mead analyzed the entire Head Start landscape and ultimately narrowed their focus to Head Start programs that have evaluative evidence of positive effects on children's learning outcomes. They spent nearly three years digging into the detailed design and practices of the Acelero Learning Camden/Philadelphia program, trying to understand what led to its success with children. Based on their observations and analysis, the authors developed four publications in the Leading by Exemplar suite of work.

"We are honored to be recognized by Bellwether Education as an exemplar Head Start program," said Rory Sipp, Senior Vice President, Acelero Learning Head Start. "The success of children and families in our program is the result of the tireless work of hundreds of Acelero Learning teachers, family advocates, center directors, and so many more who have dedicated their lives to the communities we serve with the belief that every child can succeed."

LiBetti and Mead's in-depth case studies of the five high-performing programs include lessons for the field, and two policy briefs (one on data utilization practices and one on instructional models). This research is the first of its kind and, taken together, offers lessons both for other Head Start programs and for policymakers who want to expand access to quality early learning. Stated LiBetti, "There is wide variation in the quality of Head Start programs nationally -- but these five are incredible."

"This recognition is meaningful to us, because we believe so deeply in the impact the Head Start program can have," said Henry Wilde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Acelero Learning. "We hope that this study and these results will further inspire policy makers and the public to double down on investing in early childhood education so we can ensure that every child in America has access to a real head start."

Founded in 2001 to bring an outcomes-focused approach to managing and supporting Head Start programs, today Acelero Learning serves 668 children in Early Head Start and 4,479 Head Start children in four states: Wisconsin, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. All Acelero Learning centers practice a common program model, with specialized tools and content. In order to expand their positive impact, Acelero Learning's sister company Shine Early Learning works to implement these effective practices and tools with partner early learning programs across the country.

Acelero Learning Camden/Philadelphia, which opened in 2005, operates twelve centers in Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is funded to serve 1,170 3- and 4-year-olds. It offers a free, full-day, year-round program in both cities.

Executive Director Victoria Ankrah said, "When you walk into my buildings, I do not care how wealthy you are or where you live or what you thought about Head Start before you came in the door. You are going to want to bring your child here, because you cannot help but see what excellence looks like."

The full report is available online at https://bellwethereducation.org/publications.

