Acelink Selects Celeno's CL8000 Chip Family for Their New Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Portfolio

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions announced today that Acelink, a leading manufacturer of advanced network communication products, have selected the Celeno CL8000 Wi-Fi 6 chips to enable their next generation Wi-Fi access point and Wi-Fi router offerings.

Celeno's Wi-Fi 6 products family is based on a disruptive silicon architecture that condenses two concurrent Wi-Fi 6 radios in a single package to a total support of 8T8R MIMO streams and an aggregated speed of 6Gbps with a single PCIe gen 3 interface. This architecture presents about 50% of real estate reduction compared to other solutions.

The products also combine the ElasticMIMO™ unique silicon architecture which is controlled by Celeno's real time optimization software engine to dynamically allocate its eight radio chains between the two integrated Wi-Fi radios – in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz (and soon 6GHz) bands. This run time hardware elasticity is based on actual Wi-Fi usage needs, creating an elastic MIMO configuration ranging from 2x2 and up to 6x6 per each Wi-Fi band – helping to optimize and trade off range and throughputs per the actual Wi-Fi consumption patterns and achieving up to 100% increased performance compared to rigid 4x4 solutions.

The new Wi-Fi 6 solutions will introduce breakthrough capabilities to Acelink's concurrent dual band Wi-Fi routers portfolio and ceiling-mounted access point products. Known for their sturdy design and technologies, Acelink's new Wi-Fi 6 router will include the CL8080 with 8T8R driving 4x4 concurrent dual band with the option to drive up to 2x2+6x6 to optimize coverage and throughput per need. Acelink new access points will implement the CL8060 6T6R, driving 3x3 concurrent dual band with ElasticMIMO™ support of up to 2x2+4x4 to best balance coverage and capacity across multi-AP networks in SMB or home.

According to Jack Hung, General Manager of Acelink:

"When looking for an advanced Wi-Fi 6 solution, Celeno's CL8000 product family was the obvious choice. It will support our mission to deliver best performing home and SMB Wi-Fi products while meeting form factor, power and cost targets.

Mr. Hung continued to say:

"By integrating the CL8000 chips into our access point products, we will enjoy a PCIe based, cost-effective architecture, condensing 8 transceivers into a single chip solution. The ability to dynamically change hardware MIMO configuration in the field will improve the Wi-Fi performance for varying needs, mix of clients and application types.

Mr. Ronen Peleg, Celeno VP Sales and Business Development added:

"We are very proud and excited to work with Acelink on their next generation Wi-Fi 6 portfolio. With this announcement Celeno provides a complete portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 chips for Gateways, Routers, SMB access points and Extenders which will allow service providers and SMB's to adopt the latest Wi-Fi generation and raise the bar on coverage, robustness and throughput capacity."

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, managed Wi-Fi into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart homes, smart buildings and enterprise solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

About Acelink

Established in 1986, Acelink has grown to be one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced network communication products. Acelink technology is dedicated to the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of a broad range of networking solutions. Our success is based on a positive corporate image and the continuous expansion of our partner channel networks. Our core company values include quality service, professional R&D and innovation. Acelink is headquartered in Taiwan (Republic of China) and has been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 2001 with a continual year-over-year revenue growth. In 2003, Acelink received ISO 9001 and ISO 14000 certification and in 2014 was ranked in the top 35 most valuable international Taiwanese brands by Interbrand. For more information, visit www.acelink.com.tw.

Media Contact

Tal Sacharov

Director of Marketing Celeno

tal.sacharov@celeno.com

SOURCE Celeno

Related Links

https://www.celeno.com

