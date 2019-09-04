ACell and Southmedic Announce Canadian Launch of Gentrix Surgical Matrix Family of Products

Line of Reinforcement Devices for Hernia and Abdominal Wall Repair to be Introduced at Canadian Surgery Forum

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. and Southmedic today announced the Canadian launch of the GentrixTM Surgical Matrix family of devices, comprised of ACell's platform MatriStem UBM™ (Urinary Bladder Matrix) technology. Gentrix products have been shown to facilitate the remodeling of biomechanically functional, site-appropriate tissue and demonstrate resistance to infection through a bacteriostatic effect*. The products may be utilized to manage a variety of complex hernia and abdominal wall repairs, including in a contaminated field.

"We have been pleased to work with Southmedic over the last year to successfully launch our wound product portfolio in Canada" said Patrick A. McBrayer, ACell President and CEO. "Our partnership will now offer Canadian surgeons and patients access to safe, cost-efficient, and clinically effective devices for complex hernia repair."

"The Southmedic team is excited to offer ACell's surgical products in Canada," said Lee McDonald, Southmedic President and CEO. "Gentrix products are backed by strong published data that demonstrates that these devices offer excellent clinical outcomes while minimizing complications."

As part of the product launch, Southmedic will be hosting a symposium showcasing the Gentrix products at the Canadian Surgery Forum on September 6th, 2019. The Gentrix Surgical Matrix family of products includes Gentrix Surgical Matrix, Gentrix Surgical Matrix Plus, and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Thick.

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

Gentrix Indications for Use (Canada)

Gentrix Surgical Matrix (6-Layer) and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Plus (8-Layer) is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists in patients requiring gastroenterological or plastic & reconstructive surgery. Reinforcement of soft tissue within gastroenterological and plastic & reconstructive surgery includes, but is not limited to, the following procedures: hernia and body wall repair, colon and rectal prolapse repair, tissue repair, and esophageal repair.

Gentrix Surgical Matrix Thick (8-Layer) is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists in patients requiring gastroenterological or plastic & reconstructive surgery. Reinforcement of soft tissue within gastroenterological and plastic & reconstructive surgery includes, but is not limited to, the following procedures: hernia and body wall repair, colon and rectal prolapse repair, tissue repair, and esophageal repair.

About Southmedic

Southmedic is a privately owned corporation established in 1983 to provide innovative healthcare products that improve the quality of care with better patient outcomes. Located in Barrie, ON Southmedic is a Platinum Member of Canada 50 Best Managed Companies. Southmedic is the exclusive Canadian distributor for ACell's MicroMatrix and Cytal Wound Matrix devices.

*Claims for resistance to infection and bacteriostatic affect are not cleared by the FDA for Gentrix products sold in the USA.

