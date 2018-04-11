ACell, Inc. Announces Launch of Gentrix® Incisional

Gentrix Incisional is an extracellular matrix that facilitates the remodeling of site-appropriate, functional tissue where scarring would be expected. The device provides a scaffold for cellular infiltration and neovascularization, and can be used to reinforce primary closure of soft tissue in a variety of surgical settings.

"Gentrix Incisional is ideal for surgical cases where there are concerns about the integrity of the soft tissue repair," said Thomas W. Gilbert, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer. "It is targeted for patients and procedures where additional reinforcement of primary closure is desired."

"We are excited to offer an additional tool to surgeons and their patients with the introduction of Gentrix Incisional," said Patrick A. McBrayer, President and CEO. "This addition to our family of MatriStem UBM devices represents our continued commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions in the area of surgical soft tissue reinforcement."

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

