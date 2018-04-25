ACell®, Inc. Announces Participation in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring

ACell will sponsor a non-CME Symposium, "The Use of a Novel ECM in Complex Wound Management," on April 25. The program will feature lectures and hands-on skills labs highlighting the use of MatriStem UBM™ products in wound management.

Several posters, presentations, and abstracts will report on the clinical effectiveness of ACell's devices in the management of a wide variety of wounds. These independent research presentations will include, but are not limited to, the following:

"Retrospective Review of UBM-ECM Use in Treating Acute Plantar Wounds"

"A Retrospective Review Of UBM-ECM as a Primary Reconstructive Modality in Complex Wounds"

"A Retrospective Analysis Evaluating Healing in Ulcerations That Have Previously Failed Advanced Wound Therapy Utilizing Urinary Bladder Matrix (UBM) in a High Risk Veteran Population"

"Use of ABRA Dynamic Tissue System and ACell MatriStem for Successful Closure of Traumatic Complex Extremity and Trunk Soft Tissue Wounds"

"Autologous Skin Grafting in a High Throughput Clinic – Evaluation of a Novel Hand-Held Device"

In addition, hands-on product demonstrations will be available at ACell booth #839.

"ACell is proud to continue supporting the SAWC meeting and its mission to improve patient care," said Patrick McBrayer, President & CEO. "We are pleased to see our MatriStem UBM devices, as well as our Xpansion and ABRA devices, highlighted at this year's event, and look forward to an informative and engaging meeting."

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

