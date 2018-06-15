ACell, Inc. Announces Ventral Hernia Data Presented at Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Conference

The abstract, entitled "Complex Incisional hernia repair with biologically-derived graft: 64 cases with 3 years follow-up," was presented in both poster and podium format by Kent Sasse, MD, who serves on the faculty at the University of Nevada – Reno School of Medicine. The research demonstrated a recurrence rate of 15.6% at an average follow up time of 36 months with a wound infection rate of 20%.

"These complication rates are lower than similar, recently published studies in the field. We are particularly encouraged by the follow-up histology that was obtained, which clearly illustrate that Gentrix devices are fully remodeled into functional, site-appropriate tissue that resembles the native abdominal wall," said Thomas Gilbert, PhD, Chief Science Officer. "In addition, the data presented by Dr. Sasse is especially significant because of its long term follow up, with some patients followed for up to 70 months."

"We are very pleased to share the results of this study, especially as part of a conference where so many conversations focused on how to best integrate biologically-derived meshes into practice," said Patrick McBrayer, President & CEO. "ACell is committed to bringing effective solutions in hernia repair to surgeons and patients, and we have increased our strategic focus on advancing research in this area. The positive clinical results presented at the Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Conference illustrate that Gentrix Surgical Matrix devices have the potential to usher in a new paradigm in hernia repair."

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

