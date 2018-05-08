ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development

"We are fortunate to have Nino joining our team, particularly as we prepare to for our first product introduction outside of the United States later this year," said Patrick McBrayer, President and CEO. "Moreover, our platform UBM technology and sponsored research provide the company promising business development opportunities. Nino's experience and success in both these areas will provide ACell additional growth opportunities to augment our current business."

"I am excited to be joining ACell as it continues along its path of strategic growth," said Pionati. "I look forward to working with the management team to expand the company's global footprint and develop revenue-driving partnerships as we continue to strive to help more surgeons and patients with products that provide clinical value."

Pionati joins ACell from Alliqua Biomedical, where for the last three years he was the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer and a member of the executive management team. Prior to his role at Alliqua, Pionati served as Vice President of Marketing for Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceutical's Essure portfolio and a member of the Global Franchise and Women's Health Care Leadership teams. Prior to joining Bayer, Pionati spent over 14 years at ConvaTec and Bristol Myers Squibb, where he held several global marketing positions at the corporate level, including President of Global Marketing, Business Development and International and President of the Intercontinental Region. Pionati also progressed through positions of increasing responsibility during his 13 years at Johnson & Johnson, and co-led the strategic development of internally-backed startup, J & J Independence Technologies, including sales, service, clinical, regulatory and marketing. He holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz School of Business and a Bachelors of Commerce in Marketing from Concordia University of Montreal.

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

