ACell Launches Gentrix Hiatal at Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Meeting

Gentrix Hiatal will receive an Innovation of the Year award from the SLS during the opening ceremony on September 4. SLS recognizes the most innovative products of the past year that have a multidisciplinary application in minimally invasive surgery. These products are selected to recognize excellence in innovation*.

Gentrix Hiatal features a unique pre-cut U-shape with smooth, rounded edges to reinforce the defect while safely conforming to the esophagus. It is comprised of ACell's proprietary MatriStem UBM® (Urinary Bladder Matrix), a fully resorbable, non-synthetic material.

Gentrix Hiatal fully remodels into the host tissue, minimizing risk of erosion or complication. It maintains the integrity of the repair by facilitating the formation of biomechanically functional tissue that is similar to native tissue. In pre-clinical studies, Gentrix Hiatal was shown to minimize attachment to surrounding viscera.

"We are pleased to receive an Innovation of the Year award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, and to be launching Gentrix Hiatal at such a vibrant meeting," said President and CEO, Patrick McBrayer. "This new product further broadens ACell's hernia portfolio, and aligns with ACell's mission, offering a safe, clinically effective treatment option for hiatal hernias that will help physicians and their patients. It also clearly demonstrates our commitment to serving general surgeons for all their hernia repair procedures."

"MatriStem UBM has been studied in more than 200 hiatal hernia cases, and shown to be a valuable option for surgeons and patients in this area," said Hazem Elariny, MD, Medical Director. "Surgeons using Gentrix Hiatal will find that the ease of handling and conformability of this device makes it ideal for hiatal hernia procedures."

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN. For more information about ACell please visit www.acell.com.

About Gentrix® Hiatal

Gentrix Hiatal is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists in patients requiring gastroenterological or plastic & reconstructive surgery. Reinforcement of soft tissue within gastroenterological and plastic & reconstructive surgery includes, but is not limited to, the following open or laparoscopic procedures: hernia (e.g.: hiatal/diaphragmatic) and body wall repair, colon and rectal prolapse repair, tissue repair, and esophageal repair. Gentrix Surgical Matrix Hiatal minimizes tissue attachment to the device in case of direct contact with viscera.

*SLS does not endorse or approve any products and these selections are provided solely for informational purposes. Surgeons should investigate any new equipment for safety and suitability for their particular practice and needs.

