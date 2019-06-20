ACell Receives Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell today announced that it has received the Supplier Legacy Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company. Legacy Award winners have tenure of more than three years as a Premier contracted supplier. ACell accepted the award at Premier's 2019 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition on June 19 in Nashville, TN.

ACell was recognized for its long-standing support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service, engagement, and value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs.

"ACell has been supporting Premier members for years, offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Premier. "They've also supported alliance members during periods of increased need at a local level. We're honored to recognize them as a Legacy Award recipient."

"ACell is proud to accept this award and to continue our relationship with Premier and its members as we work together to build a brighter future in healthcare," said ACell CEO, Patrick McBrayer. "Our partnership with Premier Inc. has allowed our innovative products to reach the patients who need them in a cost-effective way, and the relationship will remain invaluable as we work to fulfill our mission to positively impact patient lives."

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN. For more information about ACell please visit www.acell.com.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. www.premierinc.com.

SOURCE ACell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acell.com

