Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, an Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC Subsidiary, Partners with Paloma Health for Hypothyroidism Patients

Acella Pharmaceuticals, the makers of the #1 prescribed desiccated thyroid extract, NP Thyroid®, has proudly partnered with Paloma Health, a virtual medical practice that treats patients with hypothyroidism and Hashimoto's disease through telehealth.

This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between symptomatic hypothyroidism patients and providers who are inclined to discuss all available treatment types. Both Acella Pharmaceuticals and Paloma Health are committed to improving outcomes for individuals living with hypothyroidism. Independent, licensed providers, who are part of the Paloma Health network, may prescribe NP Thyroid® to their patients if deemed an appropriate treatment option for them.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paloma Health to enhance the management of hypothyroidism," said Shannon Faught, CCO of Alora Pharmaceuticals, "NP Thyroid® has long been a trusted treatment solution for patients, and this partnership helps connect patients to a comprehensive hypothyroid care experience through Paloma's innovative telehealth platform."

Guillaume Cohen-Skalli, Co-founder of Paloma Health, added, "We're excited to collaborate with NP Thyroid® to enhance accessibility to high-quality thyroid care. Together, we're making it easier for patients to manage their thyroid health with confidence, convenience, and expert support."

Hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone, affects about thirty million Americans.¹ Accurate diagnosis and effective management are crucial for bettering patient outcomes and quality of life.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit patients, please visit https://www.palomahealth.com/np-thyroid.

For more information on NP Thyroid® please visit www.npthyroid.com. For Important Risk Information visit www.npthyroid.com/iri. For full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, visit www.npthyroid.com/pi. Note that DTE products, including NP Thyroid®, have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. For U.S. residents only.

About Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to innovating the healthcare field by bringing quality and affordable products to our customers and patients. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutic products helps patients with a variety of healthcare needs. For additional information please contact Acella at 678-325-5189 or visit www.acellapharma.com.

About Paloma Health

Paloma Health offers a best-in-class experience for the millions of Americans who struggle with hypothyroidism. Through an integrated care platform, Paloma Health offers seamless access to medical care, testing, and lifestyle interventions, all from the comfort of home. Covered by most insurance plans, Paloma's services are easily accessible via telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. With a 95% patient satisfaction rate, Paloma Health is addressing a critical gap in the healthcare system. Learn more at www.palomahealth.com.

References: 1. Wyne KL, et al. J Endocr Soc. 2022;7(1):bvac172.

