AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe

"The use of IV morphine for the treatment of acute pain in the emergency department poses a significant economic burden on health systems," said Montserrat Casamayor, MD, PhD, senior medical writer for QuintilesIMS and lead author on the study. "A non-invasive and efficacious analgesic that circumvents the potential for IV-related complications could reduce the financial strain on hospitals and health centers."

Casamayor M, DiDonato K, Hennebert M, Brazzi L, Prosen G. Administration of intravenous morphine for acute pain in the emergency department inflicts an economic burden in Europe. Drugs in Context. 2018 April.

Drugs in Context is an open access, peer-reviewed, continuous publication of international standing. It is a member of the Directory of Open Access Journals (https://doaj.org/). It is listed on PubMed and all articles are free-to-view/download immediately on PubMed Central. It publishes high-quality, peer-reviewed original research papers and topical review articles covering the latest evidence and innovations in drug treatment across all therapeutic areas. In addition, it single-blinds external peer review on all manuscripts with comments from at least two peer reviewers.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The company has two product candidates including DSUVIA™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO outside the United States, with a proposed indication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, and Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings.

