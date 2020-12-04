AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with the National Rural Health Association

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced a partnership with the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) focused on the co-development and execution of a strategic marketing plan to educate and promote DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) in line with the NRHA mission to its members.

The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members. The association's mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

"Rural health facilities face unique challenges, and additional focus is required to improve healthcare in these communities, particularly during this pandemic," said Vince Angotti, AcelRx Chief Executive Officer. "AcelRx is committed to meeting the needs of critical access hospitals and rural health providers. We believe DSUVIA can help fill an unmet need in the rural settings, including supporting opioid stewardship, and improving patient care at these facilities. We're pleased to have the opportunity to advance the NRHA mission and support better healthcare in rural America."

"The NRHA is excited to welcome AcelRx as a partner. We believe they will have a positive impact on hospitals and their Opioid Stewardship Programs. Conscientious dosing of opioids and using less overall opioids during and after surgery in the hospital is particularly important in the rural setting," said Larry Bedell, Executive Director, NRHASC.

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO™ in Europe, approved by the FDA in November 2018, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe in June 2018 and the Company is currently in discussions with potential European marketing partners. This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. AcelRx has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO™ in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

