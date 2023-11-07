AcelRx to Host KOL Panel Discussion on Current Anticoagulant Use in Dialysis and the Upcoming Niyad™ Clinical Study

Two KOLs will discuss recent quantitative market research on the use of anticoagulants in the dialysis circuit

Discussion will also focus on the Niyad study protocol for upcoming NEPHRO Study

Register to attend the webcast event on December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) panel discussion on its lead candidate Niyad™ (nafamostat) for use as an anticoagulant in dialysis circuits. The panel will feature two thought-leaders in the nephrology and critical care fields who are also co-authors on a recent market research manuscript reporting current issues with anticoagulants in the dialysis circuit. The panel will also discuss the NEPHRO CRRT (Nafamostat Efficacy in Phase 3 Registrational Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy) Study, a registrational study comparing Niyad with placebo for dialysis circuit anticoagulation, which is planned to start in the fourth quarter. Both panel members are principal investigators in the trial.

The webcasted event will take place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

To register for the event, click here.

The event will include a discussion led by Pamela Palmer, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of AcelRx, and features KOLs Laurence Busse M.D., M.B.A. (Emory University School of Medicine) and David W. Boldt, M.D. (UCLA Medical Center).

A live question and answer will follow the discussion.

About Laurence Busse M.D., M.B.A.

Laurence Busse MD, MBA, completed his medical education at George Washington University, where he stayed on for his Internal Medicine residency, and fellowship training in Critical Care Medicine. He worked as an Intensivist in northern Virginia before joining Emory University in 2016 as the Medical Director of critical care at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. He currently serves as Medical Director for critical care at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Prior to his medical career, Dr. Busse received his Masters degree in Business Administration from Emory University. His areas of research and interest include the examination of the sequelae of high output shock, including catecholamine resistant hypotension and acute kidney injury. Dr. Busse has been involved in early clinical work exploring the use of angiotensin II as a novel therapeutic agent in catecholamine resistant hypotension. He is actively engaged as an intensivist and supervises trainees in Emory Johns Creek Hospital's intensive care unit.

About David W. Boldt, M.D.

David W. Boldt, MD is an Anesthesiologist and Critical Care Intensivist at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. He divides his clinical time between the operating room, where he is the Division Chief of Trauma and Adult Multi-specialty Anesthesiology, and the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, where he takes care of patients after heart and lung surgery including transplants and mechanical circulatory support, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. He is an avid clinical researcher in both the operating room and ICU on topics such as acute kidney injury, sepsis, vasoconstrictor therapy, atrial fibrillation, and ECMO. Dr. Boldt has been invited as a speaker both nationally and internationally, including being faculty and three-time speaker at the International Society of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, which is held annually in Brussels, Belgium, and is the largest meeting of critical care and emergency medicine in the world.

About Nafamostat

Nafamostat is a broad spectrum, synthetic serine protease inhibitor with anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential anti-viral activities. Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation Status from the FDA. LTX-608 is a proprietary nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion that will be investigated and developed as a potential anti-viral for the treatment of COVID, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and acute pancreatitis.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's lead product candidate, Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the FDA. AcelRx is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: Fedsyra™, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

Forward-looking statements

