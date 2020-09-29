AcelRx to Host Virtual KOL Event on Perioperative Use of DSUVIA®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the perioperative use of DSUVIA, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12 pm ET (9 am PT).

The event will feature discussions and data presentations from two separate studies on the perioperative administration of DSUVIA with Dr. Christian Tvetenstrand, Chairman of Surgery and Director of Trauma, United Health Services Wilson Medical Center, New York, and Dr. Koth Cassavaugh, Director of Pharmacy, Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Tvetenstrand will present data from a recent publication, "Reduced Opioid Use and Reduced Time in the Postanesthesia Care Unit Following Preoperative Administration of Sublingual Sufentanil in an Ambulatory Surgery Setting" by Christian Tvetenstrand, MD and Michael Wolff, MD, in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia and Pain Management. Dr. Cassavaugh will present data from a recently completed perioperative study of DSUVIA across multiple types of surgical specialties at Auburn Community Hospital that has been submitted for publication.

The live webcast of the event can be accessed by using the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1379798&tp_key=a00647f588 or by clicking on the webcast link on the Investors home page of the company's website at www.acelrx.com.

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, approved by the FDA in November 2018, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe in June 2018 and the Company is currently in discussions with potential European marketing partners.

This release is intended for investors only. For more information, including important safety information and black box warning for DSUVIA, please visit www.DSUVIA.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

