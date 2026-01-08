ACEMAGIC Showcases Next-Generation AI and Gaming Mini PCs at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEMAGIC unveiled its latest Mini PC lineup at CES 2026, highlighting significant advancements in local AI computing, content creation and gaming performance.

ACEMAGIC at CES 2026

Among the key exhibits was ACEMAGIC's flagship Mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 processor. Featuring Radeon™ 890M graphics and an XDNA™ 2 NPU, the system delivers up to 55 TOPS of AI performance, meeting Copilot+ PC requirements and enabling a wide range of local AI applications. The device also supports OCuLink expansion, PCIe 5.0 storage, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, offering flexible performance and high-speed networking options.

For professional users, ACEMAGIC introduced the TANK CENTER M1A PRO+, designed for intensive AI inference and creative workloads. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor, the system delivers up to 126 TOPS of total AI computing performance. It supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and features three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, providing strong support for large AI models and storage-intensive applications.

ACEMAGIC also showcased the Retro X5 Mini PC, a compact gaming-focused system inspired by classic gaming consoles. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, the Retro X5 delivers modern gaming performance within a retro-inspired design. Built around the integrated "RetroPlayBox" solution, the system simplifies the management of classic games, with additional AI-assisted gaming features planned for future updates.

Through its presence at CES 2026, ACEMAGIC reaffirmed its commitment to Mini PC innovation, combining compact form factors with advanced AI capabilities, creative performance and immersive gaming experiences.

SOURCE ACEMAGIC